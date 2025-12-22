Teacher Hides Student's Death With 'Transfer' Lie, Asks Kids To Write Farewell Letters

"We all miss you" - This is the message farewell letters handwritten by primary school students in China for their classmate, whom they no longer meet, carry. The teacher says he has moved to another school. It is a gentle lie to protect children from a harsh truth - their friend is dead.

A third-grade student in Tianjia'an District, Huainan, in China's Anhui Province, died of an illness, leaving his homeroom teacher, who had taught him for two years, in tears. The teacher remembered him as someone who would always gather around her after class, sharing smiles and fun stories, the South China Morning Post reported.

"The child's final moments were painless. Fearing that the child would be frightened, we did not choose to bring him back from Shanghai by ambulance. The family was together; the father drove, and the child passed away in the mother's arms. The final moments were happy, with a smile on his face," the teacher wrote in a post on social media.

Heartbroken, the teacher decided to shield her other students from this devastating news and told them that the student had to transfer schools. The teacher asked students to write a letter to their friend who has moved out.

"You always answered questions in class and played games with us afterwards," wrote a kid. "Since you transferred, we all miss you. If you are lonely or sad at your new school, just read this letter. We will always remember you."

Another kid suggested the boy carry their letters, hoping it brings him some warmth, reported sanqin.com.

"When you go to your new school, be sure to take this letter with you. If you feel sad, read what's in this letter; hopefully it will warm your heart..." "When you get to your new school, make some new friends. Don't think about us all the time..." "If you miss us in the future, just pretend we're right in front of you..."

Another student asked his long-gone friend for a play date on Sunday.

"Where is your new school? Yesterday, the teacher bought us all fruit tea, and you missed it. Do not make better friends than me at your new school. Let's play together this Sunday," the kid wrote.

Some of the children used pinyin for characters they could not write.

The expression of love went beyond handwritten letters. A child placed a few fruit-shaped erasers on a podium, hoping to give them to the boy. Others offered their cherished game cards and sword-shaped erasers.

"I really miss him, I hope he comes back," a boy tearfully told the teacher.

The teacher packed the letters and gifts in a box and delivered them to the dead boy's parents.