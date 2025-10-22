Bhai Dooj 2025: Date, Shubh Muhurat, History And Significance

Bhai Dooj 2025: The Hindu festival of Bhai Dooj, also known as Bhau-Beej and Bhai Phonta in different regions of the country, celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. Celebrated two days after Diwali, the festival has an immense cultural and emotional significance in India.

The name of the festival comes from two words: "Bhai," which means brother and "Dooj," meaning the second day after the new moon. On this auspicious day, sisters adorn their brothers with tilak (vermilion) on their foreheads, aarti, and the tying of a protective thread around their wrists as a symbol of their love and affection.

When Is Bhai Dooj 2025?

This year, Bhai Dooj is being celebrated on Thursday (Oct 23). The festival falls on the Dwitiya (2nd) Tithi of the Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) in the Hindu month of Kartik. For 2025, the tithi begins on October 22 at 8:16 PM and ends on October 23 at 10:46 PM.

Shubh Muhurat

The most auspicious window for the tilak ceremony, when sisters apply tilak to their brothers, is during the Aparahna (afternoon) period, which falls between 1:13 PM and 3:28 PM on October 23.

Tilak Time Muhurat Dwitiya Tithi begins October 22, 2025 - 8:16 PM Dwitiya Tithi ends October 23, 2025 - 10:46 PM Aparahna time October 23 - 1:13 PM to 3:28 PM

Also Read | Man's Heartfelt Post About Father's Final Message Moves Internet To Tears: 'He Left With...'

History Of Bhai Dooj

The legend behind Bhai Dooj is deeply rooted in ancient Hindu history. According to the legend of Yama and Yamuna, the god of death visited his sister on this day. Yamuna warmly welcomed her brother and applied tilak on his forehead. Touched by her love and hospitality, Yama granted Yamuna a boon that whoever receives tilak and aarti from their sister on this day would be blessed with a long and prosperous life.

Bhai Dooj Rituals

The rituals associated with Bhai Dooj vary across different regions of India, adding diverse flavours to the celebration. In some places, sisters prepare a special meal for their brothers, while in others, families come together for festive gatherings. The exchange of gifts, sweets, and the ceremonial tilak reinforces the emotional connection between siblings.