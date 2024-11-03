Bhai Dooj 2024: Wishes, Messages And Greetings To Share With Loved Ones

Bhai Dooj is being celebrated today, Sunday.

The festival of Bhai Dooj, also known as Bhau-Beej and Bhai Phonta in different parts of the country, celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. The day also marks the culmination of the five-day-long Diwali festivities in several states in the country. This year, the festival is being celebrated today, Sunday. The name of the festival comes from two words: "Bhai," which means brother and "Dooj," meaning the second day after the new moon. On this auspicious day, sisters adorn their brothers with tilak (vermilion) on their foreheads, aarti, and the tying of a protecting thread around their wrists as a symbol of their love and affection.

Now, to mark the day, here is a list of Bhai Dooj wishes that you can share with your siblings:

On the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj, I thank God for gifting me with such a doting brother.

May God bless you with happiness, peace, prosperity and success in life. Thank you for always being my pillar of strength.

I will not tease you like other days, for the occasion is all about the love and bond we share with each other. From being each other's confidante to partners in crime, we have grown up as each other's support system. Happy Bhai Dooj!

I know that sometimes, I fight with you, scold you or even irritate you. But, trust me, I love you, respect you and value your presence in my life. Happy Bhai Dooj!

May this Bhai Dooj bring success and lots of happiness into your life, my dear brother. May you keep smiling forever.

Sending you love, blessings, and happiness this Bhai Dooj. May our bond be strong and unbreakable like it has always been.

On this special occasion of Bhai Dooj, let's cherish our childhood moments when we used to play together, fight together and learn together. Let's vow to not only protect each other but also protect the special bond between us. Happy Bhai Dooj!

It's beautiful how we share a bond full of silly fights, craziness, and yet so much love. You have always been a great friend. Happy Bhai Dooj.

On the occasion of Bhai Dooj, I hope God gives you happiness, and success and may our bond be always full of love and respect for each other.

I Wish you endless happiness, good health, and success in every step you take. May this Bhai Dooj bring you lots of laughter, prosperity, and beautiful moments!

May this Bhai Dooj strengthen the bond of love and bring blessings, peace, and happiness to you my brother. May our bond grows stronger and we remain available for each other through thick and thin!

Notably, the rituals associated with Bhai Dooj vary across different regions of India, adding diverse flavours to the celebration. In some places, sisters prepare a special meal for their brothers, while in others, families come together for festive gatherings. The exchange of gifts, sweets, and the ceremonial tilak reinforces the emotional connection between siblings.