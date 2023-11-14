Bhai Dooj: Different Names Of The Festival In India And Nepal

Bhai Dooj is a special day for brothers and their sisters.

Bhai Dooj, also known as Bhai Phota in Bengal and Bhai Beej in Maharashtra, marks the culmination of the Diwali festival. This auspicious day, typically falling on the second day after Diwali (not this year), celebrates the unique bond between brothers and sisters. Its roots can be traced back to Hindu mythology, where Yamraj, the god of death, visited his sister Yamuna on this day, who welcomed him with an auspicious tilak. It falls on the second lunar day of the Shukla Paksha of Kartika, the eighth month of the Hindu calendar. Bhai Dooj 2023 will be celebrated on November 15 (Wednesday).

There are several different names for the festival that are popular in different states of India. Here's a look at them:

Yama Dwitiya: In South India, particularly in the states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh, Bhai Dooj is known as Yama Dwitiya. The name is derived from the belief that on this day, Yama, the god of death, visited his sister Yamuna, and she welcomed him with an auspicious tilak, reinforcing the sacredness of sibling relationships.

Bhau Beej: The festival is called Bhau Beej in Maharashtra, Gujarat and regions speaking Konkani language. The term 'Bhau' translates to brother and 'Beej' means the second day of the lunar fortnight. The celebrations in Maharashtra include sisters preparing a special meal for their brothers, symbolising the nurturing aspect of the sibling bond.

Bhai Phota or Bhai Phonta: In West Bengal, the festival takes place every year on the second day after Kali Puja. Apart from bengal, Bhai Phota is mainly observed in Tripura and Bangladesh.

Bhratri Dwitiya: In parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, the festival is celebrated as Bhratri Dwitiya where it is a chance for the brother to visit his sister and spend some time with her and celebrate their bond.

Bhai Tika: Nepal, too, embraces the spirit of Bhai Dooj, calling it Bhai Tika. Sisters perform elaborate rituals, including applying tilak and offering prayers for their brothers' well-being. This celebration in Nepal showcases the universality of sibling love, cutting across geographical and cultural boundaries.