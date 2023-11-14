Bhai Dooj 2023: Know Auspicious Time To Apply Tilak, Shubh Muhurat And Puja Vidhi

This year Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on two days, November 14 and 15.

Bhai Dooj, also known as Bhai Tika, Bhaubeej, Bhai Phonta, or Bhratri Dwitiya, is a festival that celebrates the special bond between siblings. The day marks the culmination of the five-day-long Diwali festivities in many states. Every year, Bhai Dooj is celebrated two days after the festival of lights. This year Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on two days, November 14 and 15.

Bhai Dooj 2023: Puja Vidhi

On this occasion, sisters apply tilak on the forehead of their brothers and pray for their long and happy lives, while carrying a colourful thali filled with sweets, roli, and coconut. While applying tilak, the brother's face should be towards the north or northwest and the sister's face should be towards the northeast or east. Then brothers and sisters treat each other with traditional Indian sweets and celebrate this special day with the exchange of gifts. Both brothers and sisters have to fast till the pooja is done.

If, for some reason, the brother cannot visit the sister, then the sister can send the tilak and dry coconut to her brother. Women without brothers worship Moon Chandra, as is customary in Maharashtra and Haryana on the auspicious occasion of Bhau-beej.

Raksha Bandhan and Bhai Dooj are quite similar up to an extent, however, on Bhai Dooj, sisters do not tie a thread or Rakhi on the wrists of their brothers like they do on Raksha Bandhan.

Bhai Dooj 2023: Auspicious Time To Apply Tilak and Shubh Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, Bhai Dooj will start on November 14 and continue till November 15. The auspicious Muhurat will start in the afternoon on Tuesday and end on Wednesday.

Bhai Dooj aparahna time: 01:21 PM to 03:33 PM

Duration: 02 Hours 12 Mins

Shubh muhurat on November 14: Dwitiya tithi begins at 02:36 PM

Shubh muhurat on November 15: Dwitiya tithi ends at 01:47 PM

As per Hindu mythology, it is believed that Goddess Yamuna fed her brother Yamraj on Kartik Dwitiya at her own home. Since then this day is also known as Yama Dwitiya.