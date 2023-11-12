Bhai Dooj 2023: 5 Quick And Easy Dessert Recipes To Impress Your Siblings

Quick and easy desserts for Bhai Dooj. (Image Credit: Istock)

Desserts are the highlight of any Indian festival. It's what we look forward to the most, don't we? And the festival of Bhai Dooj is no exception. It celebrates the special bond between brothers and sisters and marks the end of the Diwali festivities. This year, Bhai Dooj falls on November 15, 2023. If you're wondering what desserts to treat your brother with, we have got you covered. While you can easily buy them from your local halwai shop, nothing compares to the taste of freshly made mithai at home. Don't worry, we're not asking you to work in the kitchen for long hours on a festival. Here, we present to you five mouth-watering Indian desserts that are super easy to make and will make Bhai Dooj special for you.

Here Are 5 Quick And Easy Desserts You Can Make For Bhai Dooj:

1. Stuffed Rasmalai

Rasmalai is one sweet treat that can never disappoint you. Now, try a stuffed version of it that is even more indulgent. Instead of chenna, this rasmalai is made using bread slices and is stuffed with a delicious mawa and nut mixture. The best part? You can make it in just under 10 minutes. Click here for the complete recipe for Stuffed Rasmalai.

2. Bread Kalakand

Another favourite during the festive season is kalakand. Soft, milky, and creamy, it melts in the mouth in no time. Instead of spending long hours in the kitchen, try this quick and easy version, ready in just 5 mins. This one is made using bread too but offers a taste just like the regular one. Try it now and impress your siblings. Find the complete recipe for Bread Kalakand here.

3. Coconut Ladoo

Is there anyone who doesn't love ladoos? We guess not! Celebrate the festival of Bhai Dooj by making these mouth-watering coconut ladoos at home. They are made using fresh coconut, condensed milk, khoya, ghee, and lots of nuts. Roll them in desiccated coconut for additional flavour and texture. Click here for the complete recipe for Coconut Ladoo.

4. Kesar Ki Kheer

If you're a fan of kheer, you've got to try this kesar ki kheer. The chewy texture of rice and the flavours of kesar make this dessert truly one-of-a-kind. Cardamom powder, almonds, and pistachios further enhance its flavour. The best part is that you can prepare this kheer in just under 30 minutes. Want to give it a try? Click here for the complete recipe for Kesar Ki Kheer.

5. Anjeer Kaju Roll

This sweet delight is made with the goodness of anjeer, cashew nuts, dates, pistachios, and saffron. It is shaped into a cylindrical shape and garnished with more chopped nuts. It tastes so good, you won't be able to resist. Make this for your brother on Bhai Dooj, and we are sure he's going to love it. Find the complete recipe for Anjeer Kaju Roll here.

Make these mouth-watering desserts and make Bhai Dooj 2023 extra special for your siblings.