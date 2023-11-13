Bhai Dooj 2023: Check Date And Shubh Muhurat

Bhai Dooj 2023: The festival will begin on November 14.

The festival of Bhai Dooj celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. The day marks the culmination of the five-day-long Diwali festivities in several states in the country. This year, the festival will start on November 14 and continue till November 15.

The name of the festival comes from two words: "Bhai," which means brother and "Dooj," meaning the second day after the new moon On this auspicious day, sisters adorn their brothers with tilak (vermilion) on their foreheads, aarti, and the tying of a protecting thread around their wrists as a symbol of their love and affection. The day is also known as Bhau Beej, Bhai Dwitiya and Bhathru Dwithiya. In southern states, this day is celebrated as Yama Dwitiya.

Shubh Muhurat

The festival will be observed on two days this year- November 14 and November 15. The Drik Panchang states that the auspicious Muhurat will start in the afternoon on Tuesday and end on Wednesday. This will also give siblings more time to get together and enjoy Bhai Dooj traditions and rituals.

The auspicious muhurat will last for a little over two hours on November 14 (Tuesday) - from 01.10 pm to 3.19 pm. The Dwitiya tithi will begin at 02:36 pm on November 14 and conclude at 01:47 pm on November 15.

Messages And Wishes For Bhai Dooj

To mark the day, here is a list of Bhai Dooj wishes that you can share with your siblings:

On the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj, I thank God for gifting me with such a doting brother.

May this Bhai Dooj bring success and lots of happiness into your life, my dear brother. May you keep smiling forever.

You, my brother, have a special place in my life. Happy Bhai Dooj.

May God bless you with happiness, peace, prosperity and success in life. Thank you for always being my pillar of strength.

I know that sometimes, I fight with you, scold you or even irritate you. But, trust me, I love you, respect you and value your presence in my life. Happy Bhai Dooj!