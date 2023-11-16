Amid Political Rift, Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule Celebrate Festival Together

Supriya Sule and Ajit Pawar on Wednesday celebrated 'Bhau Beej' (Bhai Dooj).

Amid political rift, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday celebrated 'Bhau Beej' (Bhai Dooj) at Baramati in Pune district.

Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar, their sons Parth Pawar and Jay Pawar along with other members of the Pawar family gathered at the deputy Chief Minister's home in the Katewadi area of Baramati.

Every year, members of the Pawar family come together during Diwali to celebrate Bhai Dooj or Bhau Beej in Baramati.

Later, Supriya Sule shared a video of the gathering on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Bhau Beej is a festival that strengthens the bond between brothers and sisters."

During a recent interaction with the media, when Supriya Sule was asked whether the Pawar family would get together to celebrate Diwali like they do every year, she said that professional life and personal life are two different things and they will get together at the Ajit Pawar residence to celebrate the festival.

"Like every year, we will get together at the Ajit Pawar residence to celebrate the Bhai Dooj festival. I think you all forgot that ND Patil and Sharad Pawar had political differences but ND Patil's wife is the real sister of Sharad Pawar and they mixed political and personal lives. They have very strong relationship; there was never been any personal rift with anyone."

This is the first get-together at Ajit Pawar's residence and the first Bhai Dooj after Ajit Pawar broke away from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and joined hands with the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena to be a part of the government in the month of July this year.

Moreover, he also moved Election Commission to stake claim to the party, originally founded by Sharad Pawar, and its symbol.

Bhai Dooj is a festival symbolizing the love of brother-sister, which traditionally marks the bond between the siblings. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by applying 'Tika' on the latter's forehead. Both brothers and sisters exchange gifts and sweets on occasion.

