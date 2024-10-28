Dhanteras To Bhai Dooj: Complete Guide To 5-Day Diwali Festival

Diwali is a festival of lights.

Diwali is the most significant festival in India. It is celebrated on the Amavasya Tithi (according to lunar phase) of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik (Usually in the months of October-November). But the festivities last for five days, starting from Dhanteras and continuing till Bhai Dooj. The main Diwali festival (Diwali 2024) will be celebrated on October 31 this year. The festival symbolises victory of good over evil, light over darkness and has continued for centuries. There are several rituals associated with Diwali festivities and we will take a look at all of them. But first, auspicious time of this year's Diwali festival.

Diwali 2024: Date and time

All the festivals celebrated in India are based on tithis, based on the movement of moon. It is an important part of Vedic astrology for determining the auspiciousness of events, like birthdays, marriages etc, and festivals.

In 2024, Diwali will be celebrated on Thursday (October 31, 2024). According to Hindu calendars, the Amavasya Tithi will begin at 5.22 am on October 31 and last till 7.46 am on November 1.

Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and fortune, is worshipped on Diwali. This year, the auspicious time for Lakshmi Puja is from 7.19 pm to 9.11 pm on October 31.

Now, to the related festivities and celebrations.

Dhanteras: This is the fist day that marks the festival of Diwali in most of India. In 2024, Dhanteras will be observed on Tuesday (October 29). 'Dhan' denotes wealth and 'teras' if the 13th day of Krishna Paksha. Dhanteras is considered auspicious for buying gold and silver jewellery, as it symbolises the welcoming of Goddess Lakshmi.

Naraka Chaturdashi or Chhoti Diwali: This is a day to celebrate the killing of the demon Narak. While some people associate the killing with Goddess Kali, others believe he was killed by Lord Krishna. Overall, the day is celebrated to commemorate the winning of good over evil. Taking oil bath with some rituals is considered auspicious in this day.

Diwali (Lakshmi Puja): This day represents the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya after defeating demon king Ravan centuries ago. The tradition of celebration has been continuing since then, and people light up earthen lamps (diyas) on this day and burst firecrackers. Vibrant rangoli designs at the entrance of houses are an integral part of the celebrations. People also do special puja in the evening and pray to Goddess Lakshmi for wealth and happiness.

Govardhan Puja: It marks the day Lord Krishna lifted the Govardhan Hill to save the villagers in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura from the wrath of Indra. As part of the rituals, a mountain of food is prepared symbolising Mount Govardhan and also denoting abundance. Cows are honoured in rural areas as they are an important part of agriculture.

Bhai Dooj: Also known as Bhai Tika, Bhaubeej, Bhai Beej, Bhai Phonta or Bhratri Dwitiya, the festival is celebrated by Hindus on the second lunar day of the Shukla Paksha (the period of waxing moon). On Bhai Dooj, sisters pray to God for the longevity, well-being and prosperity of their beloved brother.

Significance of Diwali

The festival, also known as Deepavali due to the use of earthen lamps, is celebrated as a symbol to remove the darkness from life.

Over the decades, the grandeur of Diwali has increased and it is celebrated across the globe.