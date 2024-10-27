Dhanteras 2024: Rituals And Traditions Celebrated Across India

Dhanteras 2024: Dhanteras carries significant historical, mythological, and cultural importance

Dhanteras 2024: Dhanteras is a significant and auspicious Hindu festival celebrated on the 13th lunar day of Krishna Paksha in the month of Ashwin, according to the Hindu calendar. This year, it falls on Tuesday, October 29. The term "Dhanteras" is derived from two Sanskrit words: "Dhan," meaning wealth, and "Teras," denoting the 13th day.

On this festive occasion, people partake in the age-old tradition of purchasing gold and silver jewellery, vehicles, and utensils, all aimed at welcoming prosperity into their lives. This day is especially sacred for invoking the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, and Lord Ganesha, the god of knowledge.

To invite positive energy, homes and businesses are cleaned and adorned with vibrant rangoli designs. Many light diyas (oil lamps) are at their doorsteps to dispel negativity and darkness. Families typically perform Lakshmi Puja in the evening, offering sweets and flowers in hopes of receiving blessings for prosperity. This festive day marks the beginning of Diwali, fostering joy and a spirit of togetherness.

In Hindu mythology, Dhanteras commemorates the day when Goddess Lakshmi emerged from the ocean during the churning of the Kshira Sagar, also known as 'Samundra Manthan.' It is also believed that Lord Dhanvantari, the god of medicine, appeared with the 'Amrit,' symbolizing eternal purity, divinity, and immortality. Consequently, Dhanteras is a day to bring material wealth, health, and well-being into the home, making it a crucial occasion in Hindu culture.

Dhanteras carries significant historical, mythological, and cultural importance, celebrated for three main reasons linked to mythology:

Goddess Lakshmi's Emergence: On this day, it is believed that Goddess Lakshmi emerged from the Kshira Sagar, carrying a vessel of gold, accompanied by Lord Kuber, the god of wealth. Both deities are revered during the festival. The Prince and the Serpent: A popular tale tells of a prince destined to die on the fourth night of his marriage from a snake bite. To save him, his wife filled the room with gold and silver coins, distracting Yama, the god of death, who appeared as a serpent. This act of wisdom and love is remembered as Dhanteras. Lord Dhanvantari's Arrival: Dhanteras is also linked to Dhanvantari, the god of health. According to mythology, he emerged with a pot of nectar during the ocean churning for 'Amrit.' Thus, Dhanteras is viewed as a festival that brings good health and wealth, adding further significance for devotees.

The day typically begins early with a refreshing bath, symbolizing purity. Cleaning the house, particularly the puja area, is vital to create a sacred space believed to attract positive energy.

After cleaning, decoration follows. Bright flowers, colorful rangoli designs, and lights are used to create an inviting atmosphere for the deities. This decoration not only enhances the home but also invites divine blessings.

Setting Up the Puja

Prepare the puja altar in a clean, well-ventilated area facing east or north. Place idols of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi prominently, and you may include Lord Kuber or other deities you worship. Surround the idols with flowers, fruits, and sweets to create a vibrant altar.

Performing the Puja

Once Lord Ganesha is honoured, it's time to invoke Goddess Lakshmi. Recite her mantra to seek her blessings of prosperity and abundance. It's important to offer flowers, sweets, and fruits to these deities as a form of devotion.

Conclude the puja with the aarti ceremony, waving diyas before the deities as a sign of reverence and gratitude. Share the prasad with family and friends, fostering a sense of communal celebration.

Dhanteras is traditionally celebrated in the evening. Drawing footprints leading into the house symbolizes Goddess Lakshmi's arrival. Families often buy new utensils or jewellery on this day to invite wealth.

Special Offerings

During the puja, special offerings are prepared, including Panchamrit, Naivedya, and sweets like Motichoor Ladoo and Kheer. These delicacies are made available for the deities to feast upon and are subsequently shared with family members.