Buying A New Car/Motorcycle On Dhanteras? Here's A 10-Point PDI Checklist

Dhanteras is an auspicious occasion in the Hindu calendar for buying new vehicles, and many of us will be welcoming a brand-new car or motorcycle into our lives. While it's a time for celebration, it's crucial not to overlook one key step before taking delivery: the Pre-Delivery Inspection (PDI). As an automotive enthusiast, I can't stress enough how vital this process is. PDI helps ensure that your vehicle is in perfect condition, free from any defects, and ready to hit the road. Here are ten essential checkpoints to make sure your new vehicle is just as you imagined.

1. Exterior Condition

Examine the exterior for any scratches, dents, or paint issues. Check under direct light to ensure you don't miss anything. In fact, look for swirl marks to understand how badly the car's exterior has been treated. Try to see if there are any differences in the paint shades of different panels. Also, scan the QR code of all windows to figure out if any of them has been changed.

2. Tyre Check

Ensure all tyres, including the spare, are new and properly inflated. Look for signs of wear, even on a new vehicle, as it might indicate storage issues.

3. Engine Bay

Open the hood and check for fluid levels (oil, coolant, brake fluid) and any visible leaks. Everything should be factory-fresh. Look around the welding marks and notify the dealership staff if you spot inconsistency.

4. Battery

Inspect the battery connections for corrosion or loose terminals. The battery should be in good health and fully charged.

5. Interiors and Upholstery

Scan the interior for any stains, tears, or scratches. Confirm that all buttons, levers, and handles are intact and function smoothly. Pull the seat belt completely to see if it is an all-new unit or not.

6. Electrical Components

Test all electricals: lights, indicators, wipers, horn, and infotainment system. This ensures no wiring issues or manufacturing defects. Also, note down the odometer reading and telltale lights if any.

7. Air Conditioning

Run the air conditioner and heater to make sure they're operating correctly, without strange noises or smells.

8. Documentation

Ensure you have all necessary documents like the owner's manual, warranty cards, and insurance paperwork. Verify the VIN and engine numbers match your records. Also, the cars are delivered to the dealerships from the factory with handover/retrieval slips, and you should check the dates on those slips.

9. Fuel Level

While some dealerships provide only a minimal fuel level, ensure there's enough to reach the nearest fuel station.

10. Toolkit and Spare Tyre

Confirm that the toolkit, jack, and spare tyre are present and in usable condition.

A thorough PDI ensures peace of mind, setting the stage for a joyful and worry-free ride on Dhanteras. Happy driving!