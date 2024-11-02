Watch: IIT Dhanbad Students' Firecracker Stunt Takes An Explosive Turn

In a display that could have turned fatal, a group of students from IIT Dhanbad celebrated Diwali this year with a quirky firecracker stunt. The video, showcasing the students lighting a firecracker and covering it with a plastic drum before sprinting away, has amassed over 6 million likes and more than 112 million views across social media platforms.

The annual festival of lights, intended for creating cherished memories with family and friends, took a risky turn as the students engaged in this hazardous experiment. The explosive moment culminated in a thunderous "boom," sending the drum soaring nearly as high as the four-story boys' hostel. While the crowd erupted in laughter and applause, the incident raised serious concerns about safety and the influence of such antics on impressionable peers.

As the video made waves online, the Instagram account @cis_tales captioned it, "Rocket boys from Aye Aye Tee Dhanbad," eliciting a flood of reactions. One user humorously quipped, "I just hope they don't take this to NASA!" while another commented, "Only IITians would think of Diwali as an opportunity for a science experiment."

"Elon Musk has booked a flight to recruit these boys for SpaceX," a third user said.

"Next time, try to get over the escape velocity of Earth to reach Mars," a fourth remarked.

The enthusiasm from viewers starkly contrasts with the potential dangers of such reckless behaviour.

Commenting on the incident, a user said, "After lighting the fire, stand inside it, Shaktimaan." Another asked, "Why are these guys not afraid of dying?"

The event highlights a bittersweet reality: while festivals are moments of joy, they can also serve as reminders of the responsibility that comes with celebration.