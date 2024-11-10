IIT Dhanbad Offers Scholarships To Undergraduate, Postgraduate Students

The Indian Institute of Technology Dhanbad (IIT D) offers a range of scholarships to students based on merit and financial need.
Scholarships and Fee Waivers
Tuition Fee Waiver/Merit Cum Means (MCM) Scholarship/Free-ship:
Available to students enrolled in BTech, Dual Degree, Integrated MTech, MSc, MA, and MBA programmes.
Eligibility: Family income must be Rs 5 lakh or less annually, with required documentation.
SC/ST/PWD students are exempt from paying tuition fees.
Discipline-Specific And Year-Specific Scholarships:
Budhwanti Mrig Memorial Scholarship: Available for two female students.
Atlas Copco Scholarship: For a final-year mining engineering student.
Indrajeet and Satyawati Badhwar Scholarship: Granted to one outstanding final-year BTech student.
ISS Scholarship: Available to up to 10 top final-year BTech/MSc Tech/MBA students.
SL Sehgal Memorial Scholarship: Given to fourth-year BTech, ME, MM, MLE students.
Merit Cum Means (MCM) Scholarships:
Funded by ISMAANA; awarded based on academic performance and financial need. These scholarships are not available to those who already receive other scholarships.
Endowment Fund Scholarships:
The Institute also offers scholarships through its endowment funds:
Paritosh Pathikrit Endowment: Awarded to one student each from the third and fourth-year BTech programmes.
Chugh Family Foundation: Four awards (one per year) across all engineering branches, with a preference for female students.
Peggy & Avinash Ahuja Scholarship: Ten awards available across all engineering years.
Naresh Vashisht Foundation: Twenty awards (five per year) across all disciplines.
These scholarships recognise academic excellence and provide support to students facing financial challenges, fostering an inclusive academic environment at IIT Dhanbad.