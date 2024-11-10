Advertisement

IIT Dhanbad Offers Scholarships To Undergraduate, Postgraduate Students

These scholarships recognise academic excellence and provide support to students facing financial challenges, creating an inclusive academic environment at IIT Dhanbad.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
IIT Dhanbad Offers Scholarships To Undergraduate, Postgraduate Students
IIT Dhanbad Tuition Fee Waiver: Only JEE advanced admitted students up to 4th year.

The Indian Institute of Technology Dhanbad (IIT D) offers a range of scholarships to students based on merit and financial need.

Scholarships and Fee Waivers 

Tuition Fee Waiver/Merit Cum Means (MCM) Scholarship/Free-ship:

Available to students enrolled in BTech, Dual Degree, Integrated MTech, MSc, MA, and MBA programmes.

Eligibility: Family income must be Rs 5 lakh or less annually, with required documentation.

SC/ST/PWD students are exempt from paying tuition fees.

Discipline-Specific And Year-Specific Scholarships:

Budhwanti Mrig Memorial Scholarship: Available for two female students.

Atlas Copco Scholarship: For a final-year mining engineering student.

Indrajeet and Satyawati Badhwar Scholarship: Granted to one outstanding final-year BTech student.

ISS Scholarship: Available to up to 10 top final-year BTech/MSc Tech/MBA students.

SL Sehgal Memorial Scholarship: Given to fourth-year BTech, ME, MM, MLE students.

Merit Cum Means (MCM) Scholarships:

Funded by ISMAANA; awarded based on academic performance and financial need. These scholarships are not available to those who already receive other scholarships.

Endowment Fund Scholarships:

The Institute also offers scholarships through its endowment funds:

Paritosh Pathikrit Endowment: Awarded to one student each from the third and fourth-year BTech programmes.

Chugh Family Foundation: Four awards (one per year) across all engineering branches, with a preference for female students.

Peggy & Avinash Ahuja Scholarship: Ten awards available across all engineering years.

Naresh Vashisht Foundation: Twenty awards (five per year) across all disciplines.

These scholarships recognise academic excellence and provide support to students facing financial challenges, fostering an inclusive academic environment at IIT Dhanbad.

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
IIT Dhanbad, IIT Dhanbad Scholarships, Scholarships For Students
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com