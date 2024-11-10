IIT Dhanbad Offers Scholarships To Undergraduate, Postgraduate Students

The Indian Institute of Technology Dhanbad (IIT D) offers a range of scholarships to students based on merit and financial need.

Scholarships and Fee Waivers

Tuition Fee Waiver/Merit Cum Means (MCM) Scholarship/Free-ship:

Available to students enrolled in BTech, Dual Degree, Integrated MTech, MSc, MA, and MBA programmes.

Eligibility: Family income must be Rs 5 lakh or less annually, with required documentation.

SC/ST/PWD students are exempt from paying tuition fees.

Discipline-Specific And Year-Specific Scholarships:

Budhwanti Mrig Memorial Scholarship: Available for two female students.

Atlas Copco Scholarship: For a final-year mining engineering student.

Indrajeet and Satyawati Badhwar Scholarship: Granted to one outstanding final-year BTech student.

ISS Scholarship: Available to up to 10 top final-year BTech/MSc Tech/MBA students.

SL Sehgal Memorial Scholarship: Given to fourth-year BTech, ME, MM, MLE students.

Merit Cum Means (MCM) Scholarships:

Funded by ISMAANA; awarded based on academic performance and financial need. These scholarships are not available to those who already receive other scholarships.

Endowment Fund Scholarships:

The Institute also offers scholarships through its endowment funds:

Paritosh Pathikrit Endowment: Awarded to one student each from the third and fourth-year BTech programmes.

Chugh Family Foundation: Four awards (one per year) across all engineering branches, with a preference for female students.

Peggy & Avinash Ahuja Scholarship: Ten awards available across all engineering years.

Naresh Vashisht Foundation: Twenty awards (five per year) across all disciplines.

These scholarships recognise academic excellence and provide support to students facing financial challenges, fostering an inclusive academic environment at IIT Dhanbad.