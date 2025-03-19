New Zealand Government Announces Scholarship For Indian Students

The New Zealand government has announced a partial scholarship package of NZ Dollar 260,000 under the New Zealand Excellence Awards (NZEA) 2025 with an aim to support Indian students. The government also announced a unique Virtual Internship Programme providing 30 IIT Delhi students with the opportunity to intern remotely with New Zealand companies. The programme would offer cross-border industry experience and insights into New Zealand's innovative work culture. As part of ongoing academic engagement, New Zealand and Indian institutions are set to sign series of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to further strengthen collaboration in areas such as student mobility, joint research, and academic exchange.

The scholarships were announced by New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon at an event at IIT Delhi. The event celebrated the New Zealand Centre, a flagship initiative that brings together all New Zealand universities in collaboration with IIT Delhi.

The event also acknowledged the significant contributions of joint research initiatives between New Zealand and India in fields such as artificial intelligence, sustainability, disaster resilience, and advanced engineering.

Notably, a collaborative project between the University of Canterbury and IIT Delhi is leveraging geospatial data for climate change mitigation, aligning with India's national sustainability goals and demonstrating a shared commitment to tackling global challenges through innovation and research.

As per the information shared by IIT Delhi, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon stated, "New Zealand and India share a reciprocal education partnership, built on academic excellence and cultural exchange. As we navigate an increasingly interconnected world, we remain committed to equipping students with the skills needed to succeed on the global stage."