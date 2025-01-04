IIT Dhanbad Hiring For Various Faculty Positions With Monthly Salary In Lakhs

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Dhanbad has announced a special recruitment drive for the positions of Professor, Associate Professor, and Assistant Professor. Aspiring candidates who meet the eligibility criteria and have a passion for teaching can apply online through the IIT Dhanbad's official website. The application process began on November 28, with a deadline set for January 31, 2025.
82 Positions Open For Recruitment
Under this recruitment drive, a total of 82 vacancies will be filled. The category-wise positions are as follows:
- SC category- 28 positions
- ST category- 14 positions
- OBC (NCL) category- 40 positions
Eligibility Criteria
To apply for these positions, candidates must hold a PhD degree with a first-class academic record. For unreserved candidates, the maximum age limit is 35 years. Age relaxation will be provided as per government norms for SC/ST and OBC candidates. For detailed eligibility information, candidates are advised to refer to the official notification.
IIT Dhanbad Recruitment 2025: Steps To Apply
- Visit the official IIT Dhanbad website.
- On the homepage, click on the "Career" tab and select "Faculty Recruitment."
- Click the "Apply" link on the new page.
- Register by clicking on "New User Click Here To Register," fill in the required details, and complete the registration.
- After registration, fill in the remaining details to complete the application process.
- Submit the fully completed form and take a printout for future reference.
IIT Dhanbad Recruitment 2025: Salary Package
The selected candidates will receive the following salary packages:
- Assistant Professor Grade-II: Minimum salary Rs 70,900
- Assistant Professor Grade-I: Minimum salary Rs 1,01,500
- Associate Professor: Minimum salary Rs 1,39,600
- Professor: Minimum salary Rs 1,59,100
Candidates are advised to apply before the last date and stay updated by visiting the official IIT Dhanbad website for further details.