IIT Dhanbad Hiring For Various Faculty Positions With Monthly Salary In Lakhs

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Dhanbad has announced a special recruitment drive for the positions of Professor, Associate Professor, and Assistant Professor. Aspiring candidates who meet the eligibility criteria and have a passion for teaching can apply online through the IIT Dhanbad's official website. The application process began on November 28, with a deadline set for January 31, 2025.

82 Positions Open For Recruitment

Under this recruitment drive, a total of 82 vacancies will be filled. The category-wise positions are as follows:

SC category- 28 positions

ST category- 14 positions

OBC (NCL) category- 40 positions

Eligibility Criteria

To apply for these positions, candidates must hold a PhD degree with a first-class academic record. For unreserved candidates, the maximum age limit is 35 years. Age relaxation will be provided as per government norms for SC/ST and OBC candidates. For detailed eligibility information, candidates are advised to refer to the official notification.

IIT Dhanbad Recruitment 2025: Steps To Apply

Visit the official IIT Dhanbad website.

On the homepage, click on the "Career" tab and select "Faculty Recruitment."

Click the "Apply" link on the new page.

Register by clicking on "New User Click Here To Register," fill in the required details, and complete the registration.

After registration, fill in the remaining details to complete the application process.

Submit the fully completed form and take a printout for future reference.

IIT Dhanbad Recruitment 2025: Salary Package

The selected candidates will receive the following salary packages:

Assistant Professor Grade-II: Minimum salary Rs 70,900

Assistant Professor Grade-I: Minimum salary Rs 1,01,500

Associate Professor: Minimum salary Rs 1,39,600

Professor: Minimum salary Rs 1,59,100

Candidates are advised to apply before the last date and stay updated by visiting the official IIT Dhanbad website for further details.