Honda Announces Recall For More Than 90,000 Cars

Honda Cars India Limited has announced a voluntary recall of 90,468 cars across India. Additionally, the brand has also recalled 2,204 cars that had faulty fuel pumps fitted as spare parts. The recall covers almost every model in the brand's portfolio. The recall will commence on 5 November in a phased manner and the service will be performed free of cost. The company will contact affected individuals directly in due time, or they can visit Honda's India website. Honda has created a microsite where owners can enter their VIN (Vehicle Identification Number) to check whether their car is affected.

Honda has clarified that the fuel pump issue stems from defective impellers, which could cause the engine to stop working or fail to start. The cars affected by the recall include 18,851 units of the Honda Amaze manufactured between 19-09-17 and 30-06-18. The 3,317 Brio units affected were manufactured between 08-08-17 and 27-06-18.

There are 4,386 BR-Vs manufactured between 26-09-17 and 14-06-18, while 32,872 City units were manufactured between 04-09-17 and 29-06-18. A total of 16,744 Jazz units manufactured between 04-09-17 and 29-06-18 are affected, along with 14,298 WR-Vs manufactured between 05-09-17 and 30-06-18.

The fuel pumps replaced as spare parts affected 2,204 cars, including the Accord, Amaze, Brio, City, Civic, Jazz, and WR-V. This brings the tally of affected cars to 92,672. Those who made an over-the-counter purchase of a fuel pump assembly from Honda's authorised dealerships between June 2017 and October 2023 can also get their vehicles checked at the dealerships.