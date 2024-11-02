Watch: Amy Jackson Celebrates Diwali By Enjoying Pani Puri In Dubai

Amy Jackson is a big fan of Indian food. (Photo: Instagram/iamamyjackson)

Diwali celebrations have spread far beyond India, with even Hollywood celebrities indulging in delicious Indian festive treats. Actor Amy Jackson is currently in Dubai with her family and decided to enjoy some tasty Indian food while sharing Diwali greetings with her social media followers. Taking to her Instagram handle, Amy posted a video in which she can be seen putting the 'pani' from a small earthen pot inside a gol gappa and eating it like a pro in just one go. One cannot help but notice how the golgappa is adorned with yoghurt and herbs.

In the caption she wrote, "PANI PURI FOR THE DIWALI WIN. Sending all the good vibes and blessings for your Diwali celebrations this week! Me and the fam celebrated with the BEST Indian food in Dubai (in my humble opinion!!) How did you celebrate?"

Acknowledging the cutest question from her son in the background, Amy added,

"Did anyone hear Dre's question in the background 'Is Indian food JUST spicy, Mamma?'"

The comments section soon got flooded with not just fun reactions, but also Amy's responses to the comments. Take a look:

"Amy Jackson eating pani puri was something I didn't know I needed to see," a fan wrote. Another asked, "How was the panipuri?? Now I'm craving for it." To this, Amy replied, "PERFECTION!! This is your sign to go roadside style."

Also Read:Must-See Events to Celebrate Diwali 2024 in Dubai That You Can't Miss

One wrote, "So magical that how you acknowledge Deepavali. You can also try sweets made of jaggery. Happy Deepavali." Amy replied, "Oh my gaaaaad... my favourite!!"

A fan noticed, "Love how you didn't get any dribble that would have been all down my chin." Amy quipped, "You didn't see the first two attempts."

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Amy tied the knot with 'Gossip Girl' star Ed Westwick in August this year. The couple recently announced that they are expecting a baby. Amy is also mom to 5-year-old Andreas with her ex-partner George Panayiotou.