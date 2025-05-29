"Betrayed Me": Singapore Woman Confronts Husband Over Colleague Calling Him 'Baby', Video Goes Viral

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A viral video depicts a heated argument between a Singapore couple. The woman confronts her husband over a female colleague's use of "baby." She accuses him of betrayal, insisting he has violated her trust.

A domestic dispute between a Singapore couple has gone viral on social media after a woman was seen furiously confronting her husband over a female colleague referring to him as "baby." The dramatic exchange, caught on camera, has sparked widespread discussion online.

The viral video, shared on Instagram, shows the woman shouting from an upper floor of a building while her husband stands below near a car park. Her anger is audible as she accuses him of betraying her trust.

"You betrayed me!" she yells, refusing to lower her voice despite her husband's repeated requests to de-escalate the situation.

In an attempt to explain, the man insists that the term "baby" is commonly used by the colleague for everyone in the office. "She calls everyone baby," he says, to which the woman snaps back, "Are you sure?"

As the argument continues, the woman refuses to back down and asserts control, saying, "You do not tell me what to do. I tell you what to do." Moments later, she throws a pillow and bolster from the balcony, telling him to leave: "Go. Get out of my sight. I do not want to see you tonight."

The clip ends with the man silently picking up the items and walking away.

The video has received over 44,000 likes and 1,700 comments on Instagram, with viewers reacting with a mix of amusement, sympathy, and surprise. While some found humour in the exchange, others questioned boundaries in workplace communication and personal relationships.

A user asked, "What kind of person calls everyone baby? She gave birth to everyone in the office?"

Another user wrote, "She loved him, tho, that pillow and bolster were her last love language to him."

"I feel for her. I hope men understand how it feels to be betrayed. Even if he didn't have anything physical with his female colleague, just entertaining being called "baby" is the same as "if he could get away with it, he would". And to the girl/woman who called everyone "baby" in the office, know you're the cause of wrecking someone's home. Your man wouldn't like you calling others "baby" either," the third user wrote.



