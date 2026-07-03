Bengaluru Woman Shares Why Viewing Expenses Differently Changed Her Financial Mindset

A woman from Bengaluru has shared how changing the way she thinks about spending money helped her stop feeling guilty about everyday expenses. She said a simple shift in perspective completely changed how she viewed the money she spent on things she needed.

The video was shared on Instagram by Upasna Dogra, a Bengaluru resident, who reflected on her relationship with money and explained why she believes many middle-class Indians look at spending in the wrong way.

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The caption of the video read, "It's just about perspective."

In the video, Dogra said people need to stop treating expenses as money that is "lost" and instead see it as money that is taking care of them. She explained that many middle-class families grow up hearing constant reminders to save money and avoid unnecessary spending, which often creates guilt even around essential expenses.

She illustrated her point with examples from her own life. Dogra said that while paying Rs 20,000 in rent every month initially felt like a lot, breaking it down to around Rs 650 a day made her realise she was paying for the comfort and security of having a safe place to return to after work every day.

She said she applied the same thinking to groceries as well. According to Dogra, spending Rs 6,000 a month on groceries worked out to roughly Rs 200 a day, which ensured her body received the food and nutrition it needed.

She concluded by saying that financial awareness should not only involve asking where money is going, but also recognising what that money is doing for one's life and well-being.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users gave mixed reactions to the post. One user commented, "This was wholesome."

Another user noted, "Mindset is the key."

"Changed my perspective," added a third user.