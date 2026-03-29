Bengaluru Woman Praises Japan's Civic Sense, Says Development Depends On Behaviour

A woman from Bengaluru has sparked a conversation on social media after sharing her experience from a recent trip to Japan. Amisha Aggarwal reflected on what stood out to her during her two-week stay, highlighting differences in public behaviour and civic sense.

Amisha Aggarwal, sharing her opinion on X, said that the biggest surprise for her wasn't the technology there, but the everyday discipline of the people.

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Spent two weeks in Japan and the biggest culture shock wasn't technology.



It was basic civic sense.



No honking.

No pushing.

No litter.

Trains arriving to the minute.



Turns out development is mostly behaviour, not GDP.

🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/Q3E9YZjERg — Amisha Aggarwal 📌 (@awwmishaaa) March 28, 2026

Observations On Public Behaviour

Aggarwal explained that during her stay, she observed improved civic etiquette in daily life. According to her, there was no unnecessary honking, no jostling, and no visible littering. Furthermore, trains were punctual. She said this experience made her realize that development isn't just reflected in GDP figures, but also in people's behaviour.

Social Media Reaction

Her post is now sparking online debate about public discipline and civic responsibility.

One user commented, "Japan's efficiency isn't just about systems; it's about people choosing discipline every single day."

Another user noted, "Japan stands as one of the world's most ancient civilizations, gracefully preserving its decorum and cultural identity."