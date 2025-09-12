Bengaluru Tenant Slams Landlord For 'Impossible' Water Bill

A Bengaluru resident has taken to social media to lament about his landlord slamming them with exorbitant water charges every month. In a Reddit post titled, "My Landlord Slams Me with Exorbitant BWSSB (Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board) Water Charges Every Month," the user shared a bill of approximately Rs 15,800 for 165,000 litres of water. They noted the amount was excessively high, especially since the accommodation was shared between only two people.

"We usually get a water bill of around 10k each month. We are just 2 people living here, who spend most of the time in office," wrote the user in the r/bangalore subreddit.

"I've tried fighting him for this, but he gives me stupid excuses all the time. We don't even have running water for a day or two every fortnight. What should I do in this situation?"

See the viral post here:

'Something is wrong'

As the post went viral, a section of social media users pointed out that the water bill cannot possibly be this high and urged the individual to get the meter connection checked. Others advised him to take action against the landlord, as the water consumption highlighted that water may have been used for commercial purposes.

"This bill is impossible, either there is air flowing into the meter continuously or something is really wrong with the meter reading person. Max bill for two people should not even cross 300," said one user while another added: "Even four-member families don't get such huge bills. Something is wrong. Talk to your neighbours or people next door to see how much their water bills are coming to."

A third commented: "165KL consumption? I have a family of 3 adults, 1 toddler, a large garden, 5 bedrooms and we use a ton of water and even then we only use like 15 to 20KL."

A fourth said: "Find another place. If you have lots of time on your hands, go to a lawyer and get a case filed."