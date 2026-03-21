Bengaluru Resident Calls Shifting To Bellandur "Biggest Mistake Ever," Cites Lack Of Sense Of Belonging

A recent online post from a Bengaluru resident has drawn attention to how city life is changing for some long-time locals. The discussion began after the person shared personal thoughts about moving to a different part of the city and how it has affected their daily life and sense of connection.

A local resident who relocated to Bellandur, Bengaluru, five years ago has described this decision as "the biggest mistake ever." This homeowner, a Kannadiga who previously resided in the vicinity of Basavanagudi, Bengaluru, compared the modern tech hub with his former, more traditional neighbourhood, noting that this stark contrast leaves him devoid of any sense of "connection and belonging."

"Missing Simple Bengaluru life," the Reddit user wrote, adding: "From past 5 years I am living in bellandur area bought an apartment,, for someone who lived most of my life near Basavangudi this trade off is not worth it, only positive thing is travel time to office but when weekend arrives it feels like I am living in another state, that sense of belonging does not exist, frankly feel that buying an apartment here is the biggest mistake ever, never seen a single local festival celebration, it's too north indian for me."

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The user added, "As a Kannadiga, my suggestion is that don't move to such areas, better to live in good old Bengaluru areas and compromise on travel, don't bother shifting to this side, social life here sucks."

Social Media Reaction

This post has since sparked considerable discussion online, fueling a debate regarding the contrasts between different regions of Bengaluru and the profound impact that shifts in lifestyle can have on an individual's personal experience.

One user commented, "I can understand the conflict because travel time is important. Maybe you can spend your weekends back in Gandhi Bazaar, Bugal Rock, etc., which will at least feel like living."

Another user noted, "The same for me, I grew up in Malleshwaram and then Kengeri, now near Agara lake, I really miss speaking in kannada."