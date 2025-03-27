Viral Picture Of Bengaluru's Bellandur Sparks Comparison To "Clash of Clans"

An aerial image of Bengaluru's Bellandur area showing the stark contrast between the two neighbourhoods has led to its comparisons with a strategy video game called 'Clash of Clans'.

Posted on X by an account by the name of Indian Tech & Infra, the picture, on the left, shows an ill-planned locality with densely packed irregular layouts. But on the right, it has well-planned neatly arranged red-roofed houses.

People on social media compared it to the game because the structured side looked similar to the Clash of Clans base, where players build well-organised homes, while the other side, which seems disorganised, looked like an enemy base.

Some pointed out that the image reflected urban inequality and poor planning in the city.

A person said, "Left side what you see is govt property & right side what you see is a private builder's property. See the contrast in planning & execution."

Another wrote, "While private realtors can build such planned layouts, why can't GOVT (ANY PARTY!) public authorities? It was never about money, technology, cor apability. It's always about priority and corruption leading to ill-fated infra for the deserving. When are people realising this?"

"Concrete jungle in making. It will have no trees in a few years. The beauty would vanish. Another city with waterlogging, sewage, water, road and infra issues," commented a user.

In 'Clash of Clans', buildings have a medieval-fantasy look with simple designs that upgrade over time. The Town Hall starts as a small wooden hut and becomes a large stone fortress with gold and lava details. Builder's Huts are tiny wooden cottages with thatched roofs. The Clan Castle is a stone keep that grows stronger with upgrades. Other buildings, like Barracks and Gold Storages, resemble small medieval houses and warehouses, changing from wood to stone and metal as they level up.

The 'Clash of Clans' comparisons came weeks after another social media user compared Bengaluru's urban infrastructure with that of Jakarta. In an X post, the user shared a picture of the Indonesian city with dedicated cycle and bus lanes. The photograph also compared the city with its own past, sharing a 1971 picture as part of the collage.

The user wondered why Jakarta, despite twice higher population density than Bengaluru, could make significant strides in urban transport planning but the Silicon Valley of India continues to struggle.