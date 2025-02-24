X User Compares Bengaluru's Infrastructure To Jakarta: "Why Can't We Build It?"

A recent social media post has sparked debate by comparing Bengaluru's urban infrastructure to that of Jakarta, Indonesia. The viral post shows a recent image of Jakarta showcasing well-maintained cycle and bus lanes, alongside a 1971 picture of the city's underdeveloped past. The user highlighted that despite Jakarta's twice higher population density than Bengaluru, the Indonesian city has made significant strides in urban transport planning over the decades. Jakarta has established dedicated bus and cycle lanes, whereas Bengaluru continues to grapple with basic infrastructure, despite boasting a substantial infrastructure budget.

"Jakarta which is twice as dense as Bangalore can afford to have dedicated buses and cycle lanes. Why can't we build it? It costs way less than 1 lakh crore we're spending on those stupid projects," the post was captioned.

Jakarta which is twice as dense as Bangalore can afford to have dedicated Bus and cycle lanes.

It costs way less than 1 lakh crore we're spending on those stupid projects. https://t.co/dm1KGxxSja — Captain Vishwaguru 🗿 (@CaptVishwaguru) February 23, 2025

The post shared just a day ago, has ignited a fervent online discussion, with many users scrutinizing Bengaluru's priorities regarding pedestrian-friendly infrastructure. Several users pointed out the stark contrast, noting that certain areas of Bengaluru appear more neglected and rundown than Jakarta did decades ago. Many called for improved urban planning and infrastructure development in Bengaluru.

One user wrote, "Is it safe to say that many parts of 2024's Bangalore looks worse than 1971's Jakarta? I feel sad just typing this."

Another commented, "Bangalore desperately needs a BRT. It could be rolled out pretty fast unlike metro."

A third said, "Because we lack strong policy and administrators, and most of all we lack intent, the intent that our cities should be better, and seamless, and that the common man deserves better quality of life and service from the government “servants” & that they aren't invincible overlords."