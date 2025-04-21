Bengaluru Man's Rant Sparks Debate On Air Travel Etiquette: "People Kept Walking In Aisle..."

Many travellers turn to Reddit to share their frustrating travel experiences and recount issues like disruptive passengers, flight delays, poor airline service, overcrowding, and lost luggage. Recently, a Bengaluru man shared his annoying experience on a subreddit about Indian air travel. In the post, he described the chaotic behaviour of fellow passengers, including an unruly toddler, in-flight vomiting, and people treating the cabin like a social gathering space.

On a flight from Bengaluru to Kolkata, a man was seated next to a young couple with a toddler. According to him, the flight attendant briefed the parents on safety protocols for travelling with a child, but they seemed inattentive. As soon as the attendant left, the parents let the toddler sprawl across their laps. The toddler soon became restless, fidgeting and kicking the seat in front of him. He even tried stretching his legs through the armrest gap into the next row. The father only intervened when the child's legs started reaching the front seats.

The man alleged that the parents had fed the child milk right before boarding, which led to the child burping and vomiting on the floor shortly after takeoff. To his surprise, the mother then took the child to the toilet, leaving the flight attendants to clean up the mess. He praised the attendants for handling the situation professionally, noting that the incident could have been avoided if the parents had been more considerate.

"Kudos to the FAS for handling the mess and cleaning it up sprayed a powder which dried up the area a bit, allowing them to scoop it up into a trash bag. Parents were apologetic to the FAS but this entire fiasco could have been avoided if the baby had not been fed milk just minutes before takeoff. What they fed him later- oranges would have been a better bet," he wrote in the post.

The user also criticised other passengers for getting up and moving around the cabin mid-flight, even when the seatbelt sign was on. He noted that people would often walk up and down the aisle to chat with their group members and frequently visit the restroom, disrupting the flight.

"Throughout the flight, people just kept walking in the aisle to chat with others in their group, even while the seatbelt sign was on. Why can't people manage to stop chit-chatting for 2 hours!? And the number of times the same people got up to use the restroom! I mean, if you are diabetic or have any other condition, sure, you might need it. But can't you hold it in for 2 hours, especially since you just went," he added.

The post generated a mixed response online, with some users agreeing that better in-flight etiquette is needed, while others criticised him for being overly harsh to the parents.

One user wrote, "I agree about Indians lacking civic sense or basic etiquette, but toddlers should be fed during take off and landing to avoid the ear pressure pain since they can't voluntarily do the swallowing to pop open the ears.

Another commented, "The fact that people line up before the bridge is even attached to the plan is so sad. I just got off a flight yesterday and just as it touched down, the guy in the window seat tried to move past me in the aisle and when I refused to move, he touched me and made a face of disgust. I let him walk in the tiny space between me and the seat in front and he stepped on my toes, got out and just stood there."

A third said, "It is recommended to feed the babies while taking off and landing. This would help in balancing the air pressure in the ears. Same concept as chewing gum during that time. I am surprised that the FA didn't mention that to the parents because they always do."