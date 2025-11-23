Bengaluru Man's Creative Screen-Time Challenge For Family Goes Viral

A Bengaluru man has caught the internet's attention after coming up with a creative way to reduce his family's screen-time. Instead of scolding or setting strict rules, he turned the habit into a friendly game.

A man named Pankaj shared on social media that he turned his family's screen time into a fun challenge. In his post, he explained that he created a dashboard that records everyone's screen time and creates a leaderboard based on it.

He said that he currently tops the list with an average screen time of 3.1 hours daily. He also wrote that the person with the least screen time will decide the dinner menu for the entire week.

Check Out The Post Here:

I turned my family's screen addiction into a competition and now we have a leaderboard 💀



built a dashboard tracking everyone's screen time - I'm leading at 3.1hrs/daily avg.



winner gets to decide the dinner plan for the whole week 😂



(probably gonna open source and put it on… pic.twitter.com/dz0YjL7BkH — Pankaj (@the2ndfloorguy) November 21, 2025

Pankaj also mentioned that if the response is positive, he might consider open-sourcing it and putting it on the Play Store.

He also shared a screenshot of the "Tanwar House" leaderboard, in which he is in first place, followed by Deepu, his mother, and father.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users praised Pankaj for his creative thinking. Many found the idea of turning reducing screen time into a game quite appealing.

One user commented, "Lol, genius! how the tables have turned."

Another user noted, "Screen time has no relation with productivity."

"Yeah I somewhat agree. but can't deny that fact that excessive usage is harmful," added a third user.