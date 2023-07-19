Bengaluru Man Rants About Paying '50% Of Income As Tax', Internet Agrees

His tweet resonated with many users on Twitter.

A man from Bengaluru recently took to Twitter to share his frustration with paying hefty taxes on both earnings and spending.

Sanchit Goyal, a category manager at Flipkart, wrote on Twitter, "Today I earned Rs 5,000. I had to give 30 per cent to the government as tax. I thought of buying some caffeinated beverages from the remaining money and had to give 28 per cent as tax. I realised I am working 12 hours a day just to pay more than 50 per cent of my income to the government."

Today I earned Rs 5000.



I had to give 30% to the Government as tax.



I thought of buying some caffeinated beverages from the remaining money & had to give 28% as tax.



I realized I am working 12 hrs a day just to pay 50%+ of my income to the Government. #IncomeTax — Sanchit Goyal (@sanchitg14) July 15, 2023

In another tweet, Mr Goyal broke down the taxes imposed by the government on basic products including sugar, cream, and a choco-bar.

Tax earned by Government on Rs 20 choco-bar:



18% GST by end customer - Rs 3.6



Calculated on unit economics-

18% on Sugar - Rs 0.36

18% on Cocoa - Rs 0.9

12% on Condensed Milk - Rs 0.6

5% on Cream - 0.1



Total #GST earned - Rs 5.5 which is close to 27.5% of the final cost.#tax — Sanchit Goyal (@sanchitg14) July 18, 2023

His tweet resonated with many users on Twitter. A user wrote, "It will be more if you calculate tax on fuel for production, transportation, taxes of employees etc."

Another user wrote, "Not to mention it's an indirect tax. And this govt is proud of the GST numbers."

"This is what's the situation of the middle-class salaried people buddy. We work only to pay taxes. Ultimately, if you see GST is something that the customer has to pay and not the businesses from their pocket," the third user wrote on Twitter.

"Ice cream is a luxury item with 18% GST. I didn't know that u have to be rich to eat ice cream," commented the fourth user.

"We pay 30% on our income plus, education cess and agriculture cess which continues. Also on all the products we buy. It's better to be an agriculturist or a politician in the country," the fifth wrote.