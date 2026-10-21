Bengaluru Employee Pressured To Quit By Manager For Having 'High' Salary Ahead Of Appraisal

A Bengaluru employee has triggered a debate about toxic workplace environments, claiming that his manager was forcing him to resign because his salary was too high for the team's budget. In a social media post titled, 'Manager is asking me to resign cause my salary is “too high” what should I do?' the employee detailed that the manager had joined the organisation two months ago and had been on his case since then.

The employee revealed that the manager wanted him gone before the upcoming appraisal so that the management will not have to give him a salary hike.

"My manager changed about 2 months ago, and my new manager has now started asking me to put in my resignation before the upcoming appraisal. The reason given is that my current salary is already quite high and the team apparently doesn't have the budget for it," the employee wrote.

Highlighting that the timing of the move was concerning, the employee said the next pay cycle is around Oct 24, and he was being asked to resign before it,

"I haven't done anything that I'm aware of that would warrant this. I don't want to make a rushed decision, especially when this seems to be driven by budget constraints rather than performance," he said.

"I have a 2 month notice period. If I don't voluntarily resign and the company decides to terminate, what are the consequences?"

Check The Post Here:

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As the post went viral, social media users unanimously urged the employee to stay put and not resign. They also advised him to document everything as proof for future arbitration.

"Do not resign. Start a job hunt ASAP and get an offer before you quit," said one user, while another added: "Don't resign, just don't. Let the natural course of action happen. But in the meantime, search for another job even if it's below your current salary. Survival first, fantasies later."

A third commented: "Don't resign! The manager is literally bullying you, but please be strong enough and don't succumb to pressure. Document all interactions in mail as much as possible, and also CC it to your personal email."

A fourth said: "Don't resign. Let it come from the company. For termination, they need to document why they are terminating. Also it would be a good idea if you loop in HR and state that you're being forced to resign before they come up with some bullsh*t reason to terminate."