Bengaluru Auto Driver Claims He Owns 2 Houses And Earns Rs 2-3 Lakh A Month, Internet In Disbelief

A routine autorickshaw ride in Benglauru turned into an eye-opener for engineer Akash Anandani. On October 4, Anandani hopped into an auto, only to be floored by the auto driver's casual flex: ownership of two houses valued at Rs 4-5 crore, both generating Rs 2-3 lakh in monthly rental income, plus stakes in an AI startup. In the comments section, the techie said that he struck up a conversation with the auto driver after noticing his Apple Watch and AirPods. He drives on weekends, considering it his first job.

"Bangalore is fucking crazy the auto wala bhaiya said he has 2 houses worth 4-5 crs both on rent earns close to 2-3 lakhs per month , and is a startup founder / investor in a ai based startup bruh," Anandani wrote in a post on X.

See the tweet here:

Bangalore is fucking crazy the auto wala bhaiya said he has 2 houses worth 4-5 crs 😭 both on rent earns close to 2-3 lakhs per month , and is a startup founder / investor in a ai based startup bruh 😭😭😭 — Akash Anandani (@Kashh56) October 4, 2025

The post exploded, amassing over 1,300 likes and 58,000 views in hours, igniting a frenzy of reactions. Netizens oscillated between awe and scepticism with some marvelling at the auto driver's hustle, while others calling it a made-up story.

"This is why Bangalore is the startup capital— even auto drivers are investors!" one cheered, while another quipped, "Sounds like a script from a Bollywood rags-to-riches flick."

However, Anandani insisted the story is true. A third user wrote, "Totally believable if he is an investor, because that just needs money. Founder is a made up story to impress cool dudes for engaging after conversations. People are story tellers."

A fourth added, "He is just an auto driver because he knows being an auto driver is the best way to meet potential founders he can invest into."

"Possible. Loneliness is a major problem in Bangalore. Some high earning people here drive taxis as a hobby to beat that- not for money. I have heard many such cases," yet another said.