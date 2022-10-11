Watch: Bears Climb Up Water Tank To Eat Honey From Beehive

In the clip, the bear relishes the tempting honey despite furious bees buzzing around it.

Remember the adorable cartoon character Winnie the Pooh who loved eating honey? Now, a video has gone viral that shows sloth bears climbing up an overhead water tank to fetch some honey from a beehive.

In the clip, uploaded by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter, a bear can be seen making its way up through the spiral stairs of an overhead tank. As the camera tilts upwards, we see another bear already at the top and reaching for a beehive. The animal proceeds to grab a chunk of the beehive and relishes the tempting honey, despite scores of furious bees buzzing around it.

“Sloth bears scaling steps for bee hives shows the tenacity and determination of the animal for their favourite food,” the IFS officer wrote.

At the time of writing this, the video amassed more than 25,000 views on Twitter.

“Imagine if you are at the top when the bear upsets the bees. You still got to come down past there,” a user wrote.

Imagine if you are at the top when the bear upsets the bees.

Another wondered how the bears could have escaped the bees.

It reminded many of the iconic cartoon character Winnie the Pooh.

Empathising with the bear, a person wrote, “Poor thing...it must have been badly bitten too.”

Some seem to have been inspired by the dedication of the bears to source honey from the beehive.

One user cautioned that it “could be dangerous for the people making this video”.

In the middle of this, a person came up with a suggestion.

