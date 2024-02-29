Banks To Remain Closed For 14 Days In March. See Full List Here

Bank holiday in March 2024: Online banking services and ATMs will work smoothly.

In March 2024, banks across states will remain closed for 14 days, according to the Reserve Bank of India holiday list. These closures include public holidays, regional holidays, and regular closures on second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays.

Mahashivratri, Holi, and other holidays will result in the closure of bank branches for 14 days in March. Bank patrons should pay attention to the scheduled bank holiday dates in March to coordinate their visits to branches accordingly.

Chapchar Kut falls on March 1, Mahashivratri on March 8, Holi on March 25, and Good Friday on March 29, marking national holidays. In Bihar, state-specific holidays include Bihar Diwas on March 22, and Yaosang second day/Holi on March 26 and 27.

Regular bank closures occur on the second Saturday (March 9), the fourth Saturday (March 23), and all Sundays throughout March. However, online banking services will remain available nationwide despite these closures.

List of Bank Holidays in March 2024

March 1: Chapchar Kut (Mizoram)

March 3: Sunday

March 8: Mahashivratri (except New Delhi, Bihar, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, West Bengal, Mizoram, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Nagaland, Itanagar, Goa)

March 9: Second Saturday

March 10: Sunday

March 17: Sunday

March 22: Bihar Diwas (Bihar)

March 23: Fourth Saturday

March 24: Sunday

March 25: Holi (except Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Manipur, Kerala, Nagaland, Bihar, Srinagar)

March 26: Yaosang second day/Holi (Odisha, Manipur, Bihar)

March 27: Holi (Bihar)

March 29: Good Friday (except Tripura, Assam, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh)

March 31: Sunday

Even though regular bank branches will be closed on these specific days, online banking services and ATMs will work smoothly.