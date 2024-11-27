Bank Holidays December 2024: Full List Of 17 Days When Banks Will Be Closed

Banks around India will observe 17 holidays in December 2024, including state-specific holidays and weekly offs. This covers two Saturdays (December 14 and 28), five Sundays (December 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29), plus a number of other holidays for celebrations and festivities. People are advised to schedule their banking activities in accordance with the long list of holidays in order to prevent any interruptions. It is advised to confirm closures particular to your state by contacting your local branch.

Bank Holidays in India – December 2024

Here is the list of public holidays across different states in India for December 2024:

1. 3 December 2024 (Tuesday): The Feast of St. Francis Xavier will be observed as a holiday in Goa.

2. 12 December 2024 (Thursday): Pa-Togan Nengminja Sangma Day will be celebrated as a holiday in Meghalaya.

3. 18 December 2024 (Wednesday): Guru Ghasidas Jayanti will be observed as a holiday in Chandigarh.

4. 18 December 2024 (Wednesday): The death anniversary of U SoSo Tham will be a holiday in Meghalaya.

5. 19 December 2024 (Thursday): Goa Liberation Day will be observed as a public holiday in Goa.

6. 24 December 2024 (Tuesday): Christmas Eve will be a holiday in Mizoram, Meghalaya, and Nagaland.

7. 24 December 2024 (Tuesday): Guru Teg Bahadur's Martyrdom Day will be a holiday in Punjab and Chandigarh.

8. 25 December 2024 (Wednesday): Christmas will be observed as a holiday across India.

9. 30 December 2024 (Monday): Tamu Losar will be celebrated as a holiday in Sikkim, while U Kiang Nangbah Day will be observed in Meghalaya.

10. 31 December 2024 (Tuesday): New Year's Eve will be a holiday in Mizoram.