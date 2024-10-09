Banks Closed On October 10: Here's Why RBI Has Declared A Bank Holiday

Banks in Tripura, Assam, Nagaland, and West Bengal will remain shut

On October 10, several private and public banks in India will be closed in observance of Maha Saptami. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared a bank holiday in specific states for this day, which is a significant part of the Durga Puja celebrations.

Banks in Tripura, Assam, Nagaland, and West Bengal will remain shut on October 10 in honour of Durga Puja/Dussehra, while banks in other regions will operate as usual. Maha Saptami, the seventh day of Durga Puja, marks the beginning of the grand worship (Maha Puja) and is a pivotal day in the 10-day festival. According to mythology, it is the day when Goddess Durga began her battle against the demon king Mahishasura.

Even though bank branches will be closed in these states, essential banking services such as online banking, UPI, ATMs, and mobile applications will remain fully operational. Customers can continue to manage their transactions through:

Net banking

ATMs

Mobile banking apps

Bank websites

Please note that bank holiday schedules vary across different states, with some regions celebrating specific festivals that others may not. To avoid any inconvenience, it is recommended to check the detailed holiday list on the RBI's official website before planning a visit to your bank branch.

Banks will also remain shut on:

October 11: Mahanavami

October 12: Dussehra and second Saturday

October 13: Weekly holiday (Sunday)

October 14: Durga Puja (Dasin) and Dussehra in Gangtok

October 16: Laxmi Puja (Agartala, Kolkata)

October 17: Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

October 20: Weekly holiday (Sunday)

October 26: Accession Day (Jammu and Kashmir) and Fourth Saturday

October 27: Weekly holiday (Sunday)

October 31: Diwali (Deepavali)/Kali Puja/Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday/Naraka Chaturdashi

Notably, the list of holidays is prepared by RBI for every month. It is notified under three categories, namely the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks' Closing of Accounts.