Bank Holidays In November 2024: Banks To Remain Closed On 13 Days, Check Full List

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the list of bank holidays for November 2024. This month, banks will remain closed for 13 days, covering both public and regional holidays. Apart from second and fourth Saturdays, all Sundays and banks will remain shut on eight additional holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act.



Diwali, Laxmi Puja, Chhath Puja and Guru Nanak Jayanti are among the major events this month. The holiday schedule for banks in India varies from state to state, depending on festivals the regions observe or celebrate.



Since not all holidays apply to every state and Union Territory in India, customers should regularly check the official RBI website for a detailed list of holidays. To avoid inconvenience, individuals are advised to verify the holiday dates specific to their state before visiting any bank branch.



Customers can, however, continue to use online banking and UPI on holidays for a smoother and faster experience. Although banks may be closed on certain holidays, customers can still access various banking services through official bank websites, ATMs, mobile applications, and net banking.



Full list of bank holidays in November 2024

November 1: Banks will remain closed in Tripura, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Manipur, Jammu and Kashmir and Meghalaya on the occasion of Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan)/Deepawali/Kut/Kannada Rajyotsava.

November 2: Banks will remain shut in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh because of Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Balipadyami/ Govardhan Puja/Vikram Samvat New Year.

November 3: Weekly holiday (Sunday)

November 7: On Chhath Puja (Evening Arghya), banks will remain closed in West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand.

November 8: Banks will remain closed in Bihar, Jharkhand and Meghalaya due to Chhath Puja (Morning Arghya) and Wangala Festival.

November 9: Second Saturday.

November 10: Weekly holiday (Sunday)

November 12: On Egaas-Bagwal, banks will remain closed in Uttarakhand.

November 15: Guru Nanak Jayanti/Kartika Purnima/Rahas Purnima. Banks will remain closed in Mizoram, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, Delhi, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab.

November 17: Weekly holiday (Sunday)

November 18: On Kanakadasa Jayanti, banks will remain closed in Karnataka.

November 23: Saturday: Banks to remain closed in Meghalaya for Seng Kut Snem. It will also be the fourth Saturday.

November 24: Weekly holiday (Sunday)

The holiday list, prepared by the central bank every month, is notified under three categories -- Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act. Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks' Closing of Accounts.