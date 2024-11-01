Long Weekends In November 2024: Plan Your Holidays On These Dates

November Weekend: Chhath Puja and Guru Nanak Jayanti are among the major events this month.

The festival season brought joy and celebration, marking a wonderful end to the month. Now, as November begins, everyone is turning their attention to the calendar to see the holidays of this month. Well, there is good news for everyone as November brings several holidays and festivals that will surely be a treat for both children and adults. Laxmi Puja, Chhath Puja and Guru Nanak Jayanti are among the major events this month. So, if you are planning a trip, this could be the perfect time for you.

First long weekend

November marks the 11th month of the year. While banks will remain closed for 13 days, there is only one long weekend scheduled for this month. In November there will be one long weekend as Guru Nanak Jayanti falls on Friday, November 15. However one has to apply for leave on Saturday to enjoy the long weekend.

Second long weekend

For those who have both weekends off, then they can enjoy one more long weekend - but only if they take Friday off. Chhath Puja falls on a Thursday, November 7. So, if you take leave on Friday and you already have Saturday and Sunday off, you can enjoy a four-day long holiday and can plan a short vacation or a relaxing break during this time.

These extended breaks provide the ideal chance for short getaways, be it a relaxing beach vacation, a thrilling adventure trip, or a cultural exploration within the country or abroad.

However, with increased travel demand during these periods, it is advisable to book flights and accommodations well in advance to avoid last-minute hassles and inflated prices. So, mark your calendars, plan your itineraries, and get ready to make the most of these long weekends.

Bank holidays in November

Meanwhile, this month, banks will remain closed for 13 days, covering both public and regional holidays. Apart from second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays, banks will remain shut on eight additional holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act. However, the holiday schedule for banks in India varies from state to state, depending on the festivals the regions observe or celebrate.

Since not all holidays apply to every state and Union Territory in India, customers should regularly check the official RBI website for a detailed list of holidays. To avoid inconvenience, individuals are advised to verify the holiday dates specific to their state before visiting any bank branch.

Customers can, however, continue to use online banking and UPI on holidays for a smoother and faster experience. You can also access various banking services through official bank websites, ATMs, mobile applications, and net banking.