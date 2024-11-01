Flipkart Reacts After Customer Says iPhone Users Pay More Than Android Users For Same Product

The post has garnered more than 127,000 views and several comments.

An X user has triggered a discussion online after highlighting a price difference for the same product on Flipkart, depending on the user's operating system. Taking to the microblogging site, user Saurabh Sharma shared screenshots from the e-commerce app showing a noticeable price variation for iPhone and Android users. “Android vs iOS – different prices on Flipkart app. Same Mokobara cabin suitcase costs Rs 4,119 on Flipkart's android app vs Rs 4,799 on iOS app," Mr Sharma wrote while sharing the screenshots on X.

According to the pictures, a small cabin suitcase from Mokobara is priced at Rs 4,119 with a 65% discount on Android. The same product is priced at Rs 4,799 with a 60% discount on an iPhone. Moreover, Android users have a no-cost EMI option starting at Rs 1,373 per month, while for iOS users, the EMI starts from Rs 1,600 per month.

“Apple charges 30% commission on subscriptions etc, so different pricing for iOS makes sense there. But for e-commerce? Very shady and unfair,” Mr Sharma wrote in his post.

In the following post, Mr Sharma shared a screenshot of a conversation he had with Flipkart customer support. The e-commerce site explained, “Prices may vary since it is determined by the seller based on various factors. However, please don't worry, our sellers are always trying their best to bring you great deals and discounts. Happy shopping!"

Mr Sharma shared the post on Wednesday. Since then it has garnered more than 127,000 views and several comments.

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “This is common across multiple apps, mad annoying. I once had a 1 lakh Android device and an old iPhone 7 plus and everything was more expensive on the latter. If I recall correctly, even cab prices.”

“I think that is common knowledge. The price of the product listed varies based on the phone. Even uber prices change not just during rain- but also when your phones battery percentage is low. Thats how companies milk the opportunity,” commented another.

“Shady, yes! Check if Amazon or any other does the same, I don't think so. Flipkart has been shady for a while now. Unfair? well as long as they can get away with it. Closed Flipkart a/c long time ago. The platform accepts no responsibility for anything. Risky platform,” stated a third user.

“I have noticed the same in Zepto/instamart/blinkit. The difference is negligible there but why the difference is the question,” shared another. “both platforms have different commission rates so I can accept some difference in the pricing. However, this huge difference could only be an error from the seller,” commented a fifth user.