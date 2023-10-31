15 Bank Holidays This November Including Weekends, Festivals. Details Here

According to the RBI calendar, banks will remain closed for 15 days in November month.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the list of bank holidays for the month of November. Banks will remain closed for a total of 15 days in the month, according to the RBI holiday calendar. These include all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of the month.

The list of holidays is prepared by RBI for every month. It is notified under three categories namely Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

Banks will also not operate on several regional festivals including Karva Chauth, and Deepawali.

As per the RBI calendar, some bank holidays are regional and may differ from state to state and bank to bank.

On November 1, banks in Karnataka, Manipur, and Himachal Pradesh will not be operational due to Kannada Rajyothsava/Kut/ Karwa Chauth.

On November 10, banks in Agartala, Dehradun, Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, and Lucknow will remain shut due to the Wangala Festival.

Banks will also get a long weekend holiday in November from 11-14 in most of Indian states.

On November 15, Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, and Himachal Pradesh will remain shut on account of Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja (Deepawali)/Ningol Chakkouba/Bhratridwitiya.

On November 20, banks will remain shut in Bihar and Chhatisgarh due to the Chhath festival.

On November 23, banks will remain shut in Uttarakhand and Manipur on account of Seng Kutsnem/Egaas-Bagwaal.

Banks will remain from November 25-27 for another long weekend due to the 4th Saturday, and Sunday and Guru Nanak Jayanti/Karthika Purnima/Rahas Purnima.

Banks in Karnataka will remain shut on November 30 on account of Kanakadasa Jayanthi.

Hence, it is advised that you plan your bank-related work accordingly. It must be noted that facilities like online banking and UPI will not be affected during these holidays despite the branches being shut.

Here is the complete list of national and regional holidays for November 2023: