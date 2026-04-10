"Bangladesh Is Not For Beginners": Fuel Crisis Throws Up An Unexpected Moment

In a country where motorists have been queuing for hours just to fill a tank, one man in Bangladesh has found a rather unconventional solution, or at least given the impression of trying. A short video, now viewed over three million times across social media platforms, shows a man calmly arriving at a petrol station with a fuel tank mounted on the back of a dog. He proceeds to request a fill-up, apparently in complete earnest. The dog, for its part, remains entirely unbothered.

Viewers have responded with a flood of laughter, bewilderment, and affection, with many commenting that the clip is "peak Bangladesh" and further proof that the country "is not for beginners."

Watch the video here:

Yet behind the humour lies a grimmer reality. According to Al Jazeera, Bangladesh has been grappling with a worsening energy crisis linked to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which has sent shockwaves through global fuel markets. The conflict has caused severe restriction of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, leading to what the International Energy Agency has described as the largest supply disruption in the history of the global oil market.

Bangladesh, which relies on imports for 95 per cent of its energy needs, imposed daily limits on fuel sales following panic buying and stockpiling. Illegal syndicates have been stealing fuel in the middle of the night, and petrol station workers have been killed by angry motorists, according to The Washington Post.

Against this tense backdrop, a calm dog at a petrol pump feels almost like a national exhale.