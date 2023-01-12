Ashneer Grover Reveals How Zomato's Deepinder Goyal Used To Spend Funding Money

Mr Grover also added that Albinder Dhindsa

BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover recently talked about his fascination for luxury cars on a podcast, 'Vagerah Vagerah'. During the podcast, he claimed that Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal and Blinkit's Albinder Dhindsa would buy cars after rounds of funding.

The ex-Shark Tank judge shared that he has four cars and many entrepreneurs share the same passion for cars. He said: "I am passionate about cars and it's not just me, it's everyone. Jaise Zomato ka founder hain Deepinder, sabse zyada shauk usko tha. Jab bhi uska round raise hota tha uski nai sports car aa jati thi toh hum bade chidte the (Zomato's Deepinder Goyal was obessesed with cars. He would buy a sports car every time he got a round of funding and we would get a bit annoyed because he would get to ride luxury cars)," he added, "He would drive sports cars even 10 years ago."

Mr Grover also added that Albinder Dhindsa also bought a Range Rover after he got the funding.

Further talking about his fascination with cars, Mr Grover shared on the podcast, "If I get scratches on a new car, it's bound to keep me upset for a week, but with second-hand cars, they already come with a couple of scratches so a few more won't hurt. But at least I can drive it with ease instead of being too careful with a new car."

The 40-year-old entrepreneur also shared that he developed a superstition about buying cars. "I used to feel that unless I buy a car, I won't be able to close a round of funding."

Sharing an anecdote, Mr Grover shared that once he bought a second-hand luxury car believing that it belonged to cricketer MS Dhoni. "I bought a GLS (Mercedes-Benz GLS) which was from Jharkhand and had a VIP number and the dealer convinced me to buy it claiming that the vehicle once belonged to Dhoni."

