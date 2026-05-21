Ashley St. Clair Reveals Why She Became Mother To Elon Musk's Child: 'Didn't Have To Worry About Economy'

Ashley St. Clair, the former MAGA activist, has revealed the reason why she became the mother of one of Elon Musk's 14 children. In a series of posts on social media, St. Clair claimed that Musk encouraged her to have children during a getaway to St. Barts, adding that 'the prospect of being with someone who wanted to have more kids' without worrying about 'anything', especially economic stability, really appealed to her.

St Clair said she was "already a single mom" when she met the billionaire, having welcomed a son with a previous partner. She cited economic stability and her desire to expand her family as the reasons behind her decision to bear a son for Musk.

"It's difficult being a single mom. It's difficult working and wondering if you're going to be able to pay the bills for your kids (in) the next month," said St. Clair.

"So, when Elon was like, 'You should have kids, my only limited resource is time,' of course, it is appealing to do what I always wanted to be a mom and not have to worry about the s**t going on in this economy."

St. Clair, who became estranged from Musk after the birth of their child in 2024, claimed that prior to the pregnancy, she and Musk had been "emotionally intimate". However, after she conceived, Musk's behaviour changed towards her.

"As soon as I'm pregnant, this is when things start getting weird. There's just things that are not adding up or that are different from what he previously said to me," said St. Clair.

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Elon Musk And Ashley St Clair

In February last year, St Clair took to X to announce that Musk was the father of her child. The conservative activist said she kept the birth secret for five months to protect the child's 'privacy and safety'.

"Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father," she wrote, captioning her post with the Latin phrase "Alea lacta est" (The die is cast).

A few months later, St Clair claimed on a podcast that she was experiencing significant financial challenges after Musk allegedly reduced the monthly payments from $100,000 to $40,000, and later to $20,000.

The influencer claimed that Musk slid into her DMs in May 2023. The two reportedly met in person later that month when St Clair's boss, Seth Dillon, CEO of Babylon Bee, interviewed Musk.