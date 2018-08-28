As Heavy Rain Slows Down Delhi, Humour On Twitter

As Delhi experienced heavy rainfall, jokes poured in on Twitter.

Heavy rain hit several parts of Delhi and adjoining areas in the early hours of Tuesday, leading to long traffic jams and severe waterlogging in some parts of the city. The rainfall flooded roads and even resulted in certain schools in Gurgaon announcing a holiday due to the bad weather. However, it hasn't dampened Delhi's love for humour. As the hashtag 'Delhi Rains' continues to trend on Twitter, here are some of the funniest reactions to the rain that has hit Delhi NCR:

Driving to work? Boating might be a better option

Many shared videos and pics of waterlogged roads

Water flows out of our drains, instead of into them #DelhiRainspic.twitter.com/otUbaw9Acw - Statistictictic (@Shreya_Sagwal) August 28, 2018

Many even used it as an excuse to be late to work

Thanks to the rains this morning, I was only twice as late as I usually am to office. #Delhi#delhirain - J M G (@NotVeryFunny511) August 23, 2018

Others thought the flooded roads were perfect for fishing



Enough water on the roads for fish breeding. #DelhiRainspic.twitter.com/pV8tHOGzLx - Serendipity (@ConsiderMeHappy) August 28, 2018

True

Deleted all the games from my phone.

The real game during the #DelhiRains is getting an Ola or Uber. - Nava Mohan Rao.... (@iamnavamohan) August 28, 2018

In Delhi vs Mumbai, it's a win for...

To have an upper hand in the Delhi VS Mumbai debate, Delhi now has knee deep water log aswell. Win.#delhirains#delhi - Ashmit Gautam (@AshmitGautam) August 28, 2018

All in all, not the best of mornings

My superpower is forgetting my umbrella. #DelhiRains - Taamra Segal (@TaamraS) August 28, 2018

Ittu si barish, itta sara traffic #DelhiRains - LOVE YOURSELFBITCHES (@DontJudgeOKAY) August 28, 2018

This morning, heavy rain and lightning were reported near the Delhi airport, central Delhi and RK Puram. The thunderstorm between 3 am to 4 am also resulted in power cuts and uprooted trees in the city.

Since yesterday, Delhi has received the highest rainfall in a day this August at 49.6 mm. This is the highest in three years.

