As Heavy Rain Slows Down Delhi, Humour On Twitter

The rains haven't dampened Delhi's love for jokes

Offbeat | | Updated: August 28, 2018 13:08 IST
As Delhi experienced heavy rainfall, jokes poured in on Twitter.

Heavy rain hit several parts of Delhi and adjoining areas in the early hours of Tuesday, leading to long traffic jams and severe waterlogging in some parts of the city. The rainfall flooded roads and even resulted in certain schools in Gurgaon announcing a holiday due to the bad weather. However, it hasn't dampened Delhi's love for humour. As the hashtag 'Delhi Rains' continues to trend on Twitter, here are some of the funniest reactions to the rain that has hit Delhi NCR:

Driving to work? Boating might be a better option

Many shared videos and pics of waterlogged roads

Many even used it as an excuse to be late to work

Others thought the flooded roads were perfect for fishing
 

True

In Delhi vs Mumbai, it's a win for...

All in all, not the best of mornings

This morning, heavy rain and lightning were reported near the Delhi airport, central Delhi and RK Puram. The thunderstorm between 3 am to 4 am also resulted in power cuts and uprooted trees in the city.

Since yesterday, Delhi has received the highest rainfall in a day this August at 49.6 mm. This is the highest in three years.

 

