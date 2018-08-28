Heavy Rain In Delhi, Gurgaon; Waterlogging In Many Areas

Delhi Rain: Water logging, power cuts were reported from several areas in Delhi.

Heavy rain was reported in several parts of Delhi in the early hours today, bringing the temperature down by a few degrees. Residents of neighbouring Gurgaon also woke up to heavy showers. Waterlogging has been reported from many parts of Delhi and Gurgaon. A few schools in Gurgaon have also announced holiday due to bad weather.

Morning rush hour traffic is likely to be affected because of the waterlogging, prompting the Delhi Traffic Police to put out alerts on Twitter.

Heavy rain and lightning were reported around the Delhi airport, central Delhi and RK Puram among other areas. Noida also saw light rain and overcast skies this morning.

Thunderstorm between 3 am and 4 am led to falling of trees, power cuts and waterlogging in many neighborhoods.

Many people shared weather updates and pictures of waterlogged roads on Twitter:

I swear that was the LOUDEST thunder I've ever heard in my life. Crazy rain & thunder activity in Delhi right now. #Cloudburst - Sid (@OhhhSid) August 27, 2018

Today Rain is totally worried because there is no option to do anything.The water is fullfill everywhere Roads and Houses .So who is responsible for this Delhi Government or Centre pic.twitter.com/83CM4Ed1E4 - Sanjay Kaushal (@2809Gaurav2809) August 28, 2018

This is developing Delhi after one rain roads are become swimming pools. Condition of road between Dwarka sec 7 and Palam village @ArvindKejriwal@msisodia@AamAadmiParty @ pic.twitter.com/NeSxGtzq5X - Sunil Pathania (@pathaniasunil12) August 28, 2018



"Waterlogging reported at Inderlok Chowk Towards Zakhira near underpass. Kindly avoid the stretch," Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

The temperature in Delhi on Monday was around 33 degrees while today, it was around 26 degrees at 7 am.

Monsoon had hit Delhi on June 28, a day before its scheduled arrival date. The capital has been getting light to moderate rain this month.

The weather office had predicted heavy rain in parts of Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra's Vidarbha region, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Konkan coast, Goa, Telangana and coastal Karnataka on Tuesday.