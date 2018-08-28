Rain Hits Several Parts Of Delhi: Live Updates

Delhi Rain: There were reports of water-logging in some areas

Rain hit several parts of Delhi and adjoining areas in early hours of Tuesday. Heavy rain with lightening hit areas including the Indira Gandhi International, Teen Murti Bhavan and RK Puram. Noida and Gurgaon also received light to moderate rainfall. The rain drastically brought down temperature in the national capital. The temperature that was hovering at 33 degrees Celsius came down to 26 degrees on Tuesday morning. There were reports of water-logging in some areas.

The India Meteorological Department or IMD had earlier predicted heavy rain at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Konkan, Goa, Telangana and Coastal Karnataka on Tuesday.

