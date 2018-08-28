Rain Hits Several Parts Of Delhi: Live Updates

Delhi Rain: Heavy rain with lightening hit areas including the Indira Gandhi International, Teen Murti Bhavan and RK Puram

Delhi | Edited by (with inputs from Agencies) | Updated: August 28, 2018 09:16 IST
Delhi Rain: There were reports of water-logging in some areas

New Delhi: 

Rain hit several parts of Delhi and adjoining areas in early hours of Tuesday. Heavy rain with lightening hit areas including the Indira Gandhi International, Teen Murti Bhavan and RK Puram. Noida and Gurgaon also received light to moderate rainfall. The rain drastically brought down temperature in the national capital. The temperature that was hovering at 33 degrees Celsius came down to 26 degrees on Tuesday morning. There were reports of water-logging in some areas.

The India Meteorological Department or IMD had earlier predicted heavy rain at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan,   Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Nagaland,   Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Konkan, Goa, Telangana and Coastal Karnataka on Tuesday.

Here are the live updates on Delhi rain:


Aug 28, 2018
09:16 (IST)
Thunderstorm between 3 am and 4 am led to falling of trees, power cuts and water-logging in many neighborhoods.
Aug 28, 2018
09:10 (IST)
Heavy rain is reported in Gurgaon. Several roads are water-logged.
Aug 28, 2018
09:05 (IST)
Water-logging is reported on Rama Road in the carriageway from Kirti Nagar to Rama Road.

Aug 28, 2018
08:52 (IST)
The Delhi Traffic Police are issuing advisory to people on Twitter to avoid water-logged areas.


Aug 28, 2018
08:43 (IST)

Aug 28, 2018
08:19 (IST)
Streets in Dhaula Kuan area was waterlogged after heavy rain hit parts of the city.


Aug 28, 2018
08:16 (IST)
Water-logging is reported at Inderlok Chowk towards Zakhira, near underpass.
