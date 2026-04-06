Arunachal Biker Recounts Unexpected Act Of Kindness After She Lost Her Way In Bihar

Tenzin Metoh, a female solo bullet rider and former Miss Arunachal from Arunachal Pradesh, recently shared a heartwarming video on Instagram recounting an experience of unexpected kindness after she lost her way in Bhagalpur, Bihar. While navigating to her hotel, she was assisted by two local men who went out of their way to guide her, despite having their own commitments.

In the video, Metoh introduced herself and recounted the incident. She said she was in Bhagalpur, Bihar, and had lost her way before encountering two helpful locals. The two men then appear on camera and introduce themselves. She explained that while she was trying to find her hotel, they paused their own plans to assist her and guided her in the right direction.

Expressing gratitude, she used the experience to highlight a broader message about perception and prejudice. She noted that people in the Northeast are often told they may face trouble outside their region but added that many individuals are kind and willing to help. She described the interaction as an example of communal harmony. She further pointed out that such experiences are important, as people back home tend to hear more negative stories than positive ones.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Sometimes, the map gets it wrong…but people don't. Bhagalpur gave me more than a destination, it gave me faith. Strangers who cared, without a reason. And that's the India I'm riding for."

Watch the video here:



Reacting to the video, one user wrote, "Due to some people, Bihar has a bad name, whereas most of the people are gentle and helpful in Bihar."

"Welcome to Bihar, ma'am. Historically, we have always been known for our hospitality, warmth, and love. Really happy and grateful that you have shown the positive side of Bihar," another said, while a third user commented, "Glad two gentlemen made a good repo of our city."

A fourth added, "Welcome to Bhagalpur; thank you so much, Mam, for showing the other side of Bihar. I hope you visit again."

Tenzin Metoh is widely recognised as the state's first woman Royal Enfield Bullet rider and a former Miss Arunachal. She is known for her solo cross-country motorcycle expeditions, often documenting her journeys on social media. She founded Oro Bruk, a startup focused on reviving and modernizing the traditional attire of the Monpa tribe.