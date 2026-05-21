Bihar BEd CET 2026: Registration Ends Today, Exam For 37,250 Seats On June 7

Bihar BEd CET 2026: Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University is scheduled to close the registration window for the Bihar BEd CET (Combined Entrance Test) 2026 today, May 21. Candidates seeking admission to the BEd programme can submit their applications on biharcetbed-brabu.in by paying the prescribed late fee. So far, the university has received over one lakh applications.

The entrance examination will be conducted for 37,250 seats available across universities in Bihar, including Patna University, Magadh University, and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University.

Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 1,000 for General category candidates, Rs 750 for EBC, BC, EWS and female candidates, and Rs 500 for SC and ST applicants.

Bihar BEd CET 2026: Exam Pattern

Bihar BEd Admission 2026: Exam Schedule And Key Dates

After the registration process concludes, the university will focus on preparations for the smooth conduct of the examination. Admit cards will be issued from June 1 onwards. The entrance examination is scheduled to be held on June 7.

The provisional answer key will be released on June 8. Candidates will be allowed to raise objections from June 9 to June 10. The result is scheduled to be declared on June 19.

Important Dates

Submission of online application form April 27 to May 18, 2026 Submission of application form with late fee May 19 to May 21, 2026 Application form correction and last date for fee payment May 22 to May 23, 2026 Release of admit card June 1, 2026 onwards Entrance examination June 7, 2026 Release of answer key June 8, 2026 Objection window June 9 to June 10, 2026 Result declaration June 19, 2026

Steps To Fill Bihar BEd CET 2026 Application Form

Visit the official website, biharcetbed-brabu.in, complete the registration process.

Activate and validate the registration using the link sent to the registered email ID and mobile number.

Log in using the registered email ID and password.

On the dashboard, click on "My Application" and fill in the required details.

Upload photograph and signature.

Enter educational qualifications and upload relevant documents, including Aadhaar card and category certificates, if applicable.

Select three preferred cities for the examination centre.

Preview the application form carefully and make corrections, if required.

Confirm the application form. No edits will be allowed after confirmation.

Click on “Proceed to Payment” and pay the application fee through net banking, debit card or credit card.

Download and keep a printout of the submitted application form for future reference.

Candidates will be able to download the admit card by logging in with their credentials on the official website as per the schedule. Qualified candidates are advised to regularly visit the official portal for counselling-related updates.