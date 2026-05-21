Severe Heatwave Conditions Grip Bihar, Relief Likely After Four Days: IMD

Bihar continues to reel under an intense heatwave with temperatures touching 40 degrees Celsius and above, affecting normal life across the state. Following this, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that the prevailing conditions are likely to persist for the next few days. Scorching sunlight and continuous heat since morning have reduced movement on roads and affected daily activities in Patna. Markets witnessed thinner crowds, while people were seen seeking shade and drinking water amid the soaring temperatures. Rickshaw pullers, labourers, and roadside vendors were among the worst affected by the harsh weather conditions.

Electricity consumption has also increased sharply due to the continuous use of air conditioners and coolers, putting pressure on the power supply in several areas. Residents have also complained of humid conditions during both daytime and nighttime.

Speaking to ANI, IMD scientist Anand Shankar said that several districts in Bihar are currently experiencing intense heatwave conditions, with temperatures touching 40 degrees Celsius and above.

"Regarding Bihar, we can say that heatwave conditions prevail, with temperatures around 40 degrees Celsius, and the discomfort level is quite high. Mainly the districts of south-west Bihar like Kaimur, Aurangabad, Rohtas, Buxar, Bhojpur, Arwal, Jehanabad, Gaya, and Nawada are experiencing severe heatwave conditions," he told ANI.

He further said that three zones of Bihar, North-West, South-West, and South-Central Bihar, including Patna and Nalanda, are witnessing severe heat and high discomfort levels due to humidity.

According to Shankar, temperatures in some areas have reached up to 43 degrees Celsius, while moisture from easterly winds has increased the heat index, making conditions feel even hotter.

He advised people to avoid direct sunlight, especially between 12 PM and 3 PM, and consume adequate fluids to prevent heat-related illnesses.

"Vulnerable people mainly include the elderly and children, so they need to take more care," he added.

The IMD scientist said some relief is likely after four days, with temperatures expected to drop by 1 to 3 degrees Celsius around May 26 and 27 due to possible thunderstorm activity in parts of the state.

He also noted that while western Bihar continues to reel under heatwave-like conditions, several parts of North-East, North-Central, and South-East Bihar are witnessing regular thunderstorm activity, bringing comparatively cooler weather.

During the monsoon, Shankar said Bihar generally receives monsoon around June 15, with a variation of three to four days, while the expected onset over Kerala is around May 28.

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