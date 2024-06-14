3 Die Due To Heatstroke In Bihar's Nalanda As District Boils At 47 Degrees

The district recorded 47 degrees Celsius temperature on Friday (Representational)

Three people, including two women, died due to heatstroke in Bihar's Nalanda district.

The fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours.

The victims were identified as Laxmini Devi, Rajendra Lohara and Sauja Devi.

Laxmini, 55, a resident of Baburbanna village, went to visit a doctor but fell unconscious on the road. She was rescued by some passersby and taken to the Primary Health Centre (PHC), from where she was referred to Sadar Hospital Bihar Sharif for better treatment. She died during treatment in the Sadar hospital.

Lohara, a resident of Gumla, Jharkhand, who worked at a brick kiln in Katru Bigha village, died due to a heatstroke on Friday.

Sauja, the wife of Paras Singh, went to market but fell unconscious due to heatstroke. She was rushed to hospital where doctors declared her dead.

After the post-mortem, police handed over the bodies to the families.

Amid the scorching heatwave, the district administration has advised people to take precautions and go out of the house only if there is urgent work.

The district recorded 47 degrees Celsius temperature on Friday.



