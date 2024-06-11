Heatwave Havoc: Bihar Schools Closed Until June 15 Amid Rising Temperatures

Amid scorching heatwaves taking a toll and disrupting daily life, government-run schools in Bihar have been directed to close until June 15.

"In response to the warning issued by the India Meteorological Department regarding heatwave conditions prevailing in several regions of the state from June 10 to 14, a holiday has been declared for all schools from June 11 to 15. All teachers and students will be granted leave during this period," stated the education department in an official announcement.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that the state will continue to experience "severe heatwave" conditions for the next three to four days and issued a red alert for northern and southern regions until June 14.

In a statement, the IMD's Patna centre stated, "It is highly likely that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions will persist in the southern and northern parts of the state until June 14. People are advised to remain indoors as prolonged exposure to the sun could result in heat-related illnesses."

Temperatures soared above 44 degrees Celsius at nine locations on Monday, with Buxar and Bhojpur recording the highest temperature of 45.9 degrees Celsius.

Other areas where temperatures exceeded 44 degrees Celsius include Buxar Arwal (45.7), Dehri (45.6), Aurangabad, and Bikramganj (45.5 degrees each), Gaya (45.1 degrees), and Nawada (44.9 degrees).