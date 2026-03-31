April Fools' Day 2026: Funny Wishes And WhatsApp Status To Share With Family and Friends

April Fools' Day 2026: April Fools' Day is celebrated on April 1 every year. It is a day for playing funny and harmless pranks on friends and family, as the day encourages creativity and humour. Also, such days have become significant as a majority of people worldwide are busy with their lives and don't get time to spend with their loved ones. Hence, days like April Fools' Day can be used for social bonding with shared laughter, and jokes can strengthen relationships.

The origins are unclear, but it's believed to have started in 16th-century France, when the New Year's date was changed from April 1st to January 1st. Some people refused to accept the change and continued celebrating on April 1, earning them the name "April Fools".

Also read | April Fool's Day 2026: Know History, Origin And Why It Is Celebrated On April 1

Here are some April Fools' Day wishes

1. April Fool's Day has been cancelled this year. But don't worry, we will dedicate another day to you!

2. Wishing you a day of silly jokes and playful tricks! Happy April Fools' Day

3. May your April Fools' Day be as fun as you are!

4. It's your day today. You can be yourself, and I know you will do a good job. Happy April Fool's Day.

5. Sending you pranks, jokes, and lots of laughter today!

6. Happy April Fools'! It takes courage to make a fool of yourself and you have done a great job so far

7. Wishing you a day of harmless fun and giggles!

8. April Fools' Day: "I was going to pull a prank on you today, but realised nature already did a pretty good job

9. May your day be as silly as your best jokes!

10. Happy April Fools'! Let's show the world's smartest people that they're also a bit foolish at times.

Also read | Gaurav Taneja's Beast Life Brand Unveils 'World's First Protein Condom'. Internet Smells April Fool's Prank

Funny WhatsApp posts for April Fools' Day

1. Alert! Your phone has been infected with a virus. Send this message to 10 friends to cure it... just kidding

2. I've decided to become a morning person... said no one ever

3. My cat thinks it's a dog

4. I just learned to cook... but my kitchen is still intact

5. When you try to adult but end up eating cereal for dinner

6. Pro tip: You can fit an extra person in your car... said no cop ever

7. When you think you're a morning person but...

8. My New Year's resolution: Eat more veggies... said the pizza

9. When life gives you lemons, make lemonade... and then add vodka

10. When you try to be a ninja but your cat disagrees