Apple Introduces iPhone 11 'Slofies', Twitter Reacts With Memes And Jokes

The term 'slofie' has inspired a ton of memes on social media.

Apple's newly-launched iPhone 11 smartphone comes with the feature to take slow-motion selfies - termed ''Slofies'' - to ace the selfie game. Since its announcement, netizens can't help but poke fun at the newly-coined term.

During their annual event on Tuesday, Apple introduced three new phones - iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max. All three come with advanced camera and slow-motion selfie feature.

It didn't take long for Twitterati to crack fun at the term as they shared some really rib-tickling GIFs and reactions. Take a look at some of the funniest memes and jokes on iPhone slofies below:

A user shared a still of a confused Mr Bean staring at something and wrote, "Me if I hear anyone ask for a "Slofie".

Me if I hear anyone ask for a “Slofie”#AppleEventpic.twitter.com/BjUXXhYlEZ — Josh Marley (@Josh12Marley) September 10, 2019

Another user declared it the "worst word of 2019".

I'm already calling “slofie” the worst word of 2019 #AppleEvent — Federico Viticci (@viticci) September 10, 2019

While posting a picture of a sloth bear, who are known to be lazy, another user wrote, "Can this be the thing instead...?"

Brookfield Zoo also joined the fun, writing, "Elsie is ready for her first #slofie, which also qualifies as a #slothie."

Elsie is ready for her first #slofie, which also qualifies as a #slothie. pic.twitter.com/R0IRMdg3p3 — Brookfield Zoo (@brookfield_zoo) September 10, 2019

The annual Apple event took place at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino city, California and witnessed the launch of scores of new devices including the iPhone 11 smartphone, the next-gen Apple Watch, 7th gen iPad, Apple Arcade.

Apple iPhone 11 price will start at Rs 64,900 in India for the base 64GB variant. The phone will also be offered in 128GB and 256GB variants, with colour options of purple, white, green, yellow, black, and red.

